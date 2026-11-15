Megaspeed Says Alice Huang Left Firm In 2025, Defends 'Lawful' Business Operations

- Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang left Megaspeed on August 30, 2025
- Alice Huang holds no current role at the Singapore-based firm Megaspeed
- Reports linked Huang to former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Chinese intelligence
Megaspeed on Sunday said Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang had officially left the company on August 30, 2025, and does not currently hold any role at the Singapore-based firm.
The clarification comes days after reports emerged about former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's personal relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who was allegedly linked to Chinese intelligence.
"Megaspeed does not comment on Ms. Huang's personal and private matters," Reuters quoted company's statement.
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"Megaspeed is aware of recent media reports containing assertions about our business, supply chain and global operations that are not supported by verifiable evidence."
The firm said it held "legitimate and lawful business" and had retained external legal counsel for thorough internal investigation.
(This is a developing story.)
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