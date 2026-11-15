Megaspeed Says Alice Huang Left Firm In 2025, Defends 'Lawful' Business Operations

Megaspeed on Sunday said Chinese businesswoman Alice ​Huang ​had officially left ​the company on August 30, 2025, ⁠and does not currently hold any ​role at the Singapore-based firm.

The clarification comes days after reports emerged about former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's personal relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who was allegedly linked to Chinese intelligence.

"Megaspeed ​does not comment on Ms. Huang's personal and private matters," Reuters quoted ​company's ​statement.

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"Megaspeed is aware of recent media ‌reports ⁠containing assertions about our business, supply chain and global operations that are not ​supported by ​verifiable ⁠evidence."

The firm said it held "legitimate and lawful ​business" and had ​retained ⁠external legal counsel for thorough internal investigation.

(This is a developing story.)



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