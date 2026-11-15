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Megaspeed Says Alice Huang Left Firm In 2025, Defends 'Lawful' Business Operations

The firm said it held "legitimate and lawful business" and had retained external legal counsel for thorough internal investigation.

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Megaspeed Says Alice Huang Left Firm In 2025, Defends 'Lawful' Business Operations
In this image taken from video provided by TVBS, Alice Huang attends a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO, at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 22, 2025.
AP/PTI
  • Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang left Megaspeed on August 30, 2025
  • Alice Huang holds no current role at the Singapore-based firm Megaspeed
  • Reports linked Huang to former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Chinese intelligence

Megaspeed on Sunday said Chinese businesswoman Alice ​Huang ​had officially left ​the company on August 30, 2025, ⁠and does not currently hold any ​role at the Singapore-based firm.

The clarification comes days after reports emerged about former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's personal relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who was allegedly linked to Chinese intelligence.

"Megaspeed ​does not comment on Ms. Huang's personal and private matters," Reuters quoted ​company's ​statement.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

"Megaspeed is aware of recent media ‌reports ⁠containing assertions about our business, supply chain and global operations that are not ​supported by ​verifiable ⁠evidence."

The firm said it held "legitimate and lawful ​business" and had ​retained ⁠external legal counsel for thorough internal investigation.

(This is a developing story.)
 

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Megaspeed Says Alice Huang Left Firm In 2025, Defends 'Lawful' Business Operations

Megaspeed Says Alice Huang Left Firm In 2025, Defends 'Lawful' Business Operations

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