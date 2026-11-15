Odisha Class 10 Board Exams 2027 to Begin on March 12; Check Timetable

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education has released the timetable for Class 10 board examinations for the 2026-27 academic session, which will begin on March 12, 2027, and conclude on March 27. The board announced the schedule on November 13. The annual High School Certificate (HSC), State Open School Certificate and Sanskrit Madhyama examinations will be conducted during the same period.

As per the schedule, the examination will take place in a single sitting from 9 am to 11.30 am. However, students appearing for the Mathematics paper will receive an additional 15 minutes, allowing them to complete the examination by 11.45 am.

The timetable applies to regular and ex-regular candidates, who will appear for the examinations in the same sitting using the same question papers.

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The Class 10 board examinations will begin with the First Language paper on March 12, followed by General Science on March 15, Mathematics on March 17, while the Third Language Visual Art practical examination will be conducted on March 18.

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Students will appear for Social Science examination on March 19, followed by the Second Language paper on March 24. The second-language examination includes English, Hindi and other prescribed language options.

The Third Language examination for Hindi and Visual Art for hearing-impaired candidates will be held on March 25.

The examination will conclude on March 27 with the remaining Third Language papers and Vocational Trade theory examinations.

The vocational examinations will cover subjects such as Information Technology, Retail, Tourism and Hospitality, Plumbing, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture and Healthcare, along with other approved vocational courses.

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The board has provided specific provisions for students with disabilities. The Environmental and Population Education paper scheduled for March 24 will be conducted for hearing-impaired candidates, while separate Visual Art examination arrangements have been included in the timetable.

The board has directed schools to complete online applications for the metric exam by November 21, 2026.

Schools need to submit the examination forms through their official login credentials before the deadline. Schools have also been provided an opportunity to verify and correct student details, including names and other information, before final submission.

The board has instructed educational institutions to ensure that all necessary information is accurate to avoid complications during the examination process.

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Moreover, candidates need to access latest notifications and examination-related updates on BSE Odisha's website: bseodisha.ac.in.

The board is expected to issue further instructions regarding examination arrangements and admit cards closer to the scheduled dates. Students and schools are advised to regularly monitor the official website for announcements and any changes to the timetable.

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