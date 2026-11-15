Hero Motors Q2 Results: Net Profit Surges 65%, Margin Expands

Auto component-maker Hero Motors Ltd. registered a 65% year-on-year jump in its net profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, according to an exchange filing on BSE.

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 18.2 crore, compared to 11 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose over 21% to Rs 365 crore compared Rs 301 crore.

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Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew 30.3% to Rs 42.2 crore from Rs 32.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal, while Ebitda margin expanded to 11.6% from 10.8% in the year-ago period.

Hero Motors (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit up 65.1% to Rs 18.2 crore versus Rs 11 crore.

Revenue up 21.3% to Rs 365 crore versus Rs 301 crore.

Ebitda up 30.3% to Rs 42.2 crore versus Rs 32.4 crore.

Margin at 11.6% versus 10.8%.

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