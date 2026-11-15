South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SA vs BAN Match In India

South Africa will take on Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series on Sunday, November 15.

The match will be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, with Temba Bavuma leading the hosts and Najmul Hossain Shanto captaining the visitors.

South Africa head into the series after securing a 2-1 victory over Australia in their previous home Test series.

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The Proteas will look to carry forward that momentum and strengthen their position in the ICC World Test Championship standings.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will aim to bounce back after losing their recent home Test series against West Indies. The visitors will face a challenging South African pace attack in conditions known for their pace and bounce.

South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Date

The first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh will be played from Sunday, November 15, to Thursday, November 19, 2026.

South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Time

The South Africa vs Bangladesh first Test will begin at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Sunday, November 15. The toss is scheduled for 1:00 PM IST.

South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Venue

The first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh will be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Confirmed Playing XI

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, Zubayr Hamza, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson.

Bangladesh Playing XI: The final playing XI has not been confirmed yet.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

There is no confirmed television broadcast of the South Africa vs Bangladesh first Test in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the South Africa vs Bangladesh first Test will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

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