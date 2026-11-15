South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SA vs BAN Match In India

South Africa will take on Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series on Sunday, November 15.
The match will be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, with Temba Bavuma leading the hosts and Najmul Hossain Shanto captaining the visitors.
South Africa head into the series after securing a 2-1 victory over Australia in their previous home Test series.
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The Proteas will look to carry forward that momentum and strengthen their position in the ICC World Test Championship standings.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, will aim to bounce back after losing their recent home Test series against West Indies. The visitors will face a challenging South African pace attack in conditions known for their pace and bounce.
South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Date
The first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh will be played from Sunday, November 15, to Thursday, November 19, 2026.
South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Time
The South Africa vs Bangladesh first Test will begin at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Sunday, November 15. The toss is scheduled for 1:00 PM IST.
Matchday -1! 🏏 One final training session for #TheProteas as they put the finishing touches on their preparations ahead of tomorrow's first Dafabet Test against Bangladesh! 🇿🇦 #Unbreakable #SAvBAN https://t.co/tAIQZ14tJX— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 14, 2026
South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Venue
The first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh will be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.
South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Confirmed Playing XI
South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, Zubayr Hamza, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson.
Playing XI For The First Dafabet Test! 🚨 #TheProteas captain, Temba Bavuma, announces the playing XI for tomorrow's first Test against the Tigers! 🇿🇦 #Unbreakable #SAvBAN https://t.co/guCDjJJC0V— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 14, 2026
Bangladesh Playing XI: The final playing XI has not been confirmed yet.
How To Watch Live Telecast In India?
There is no confirmed television broadcast of the South Africa vs Bangladesh first Test in India.
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How To Watch Live Streaming In India?
The live streaming of the South Africa vs Bangladesh first Test will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
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