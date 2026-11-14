Delhi Environment and Traffic Ministers Order 50% Staff To Work From Home As AQI deteriorates

As the national capital's pollution crisis deteriorates and Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 403 on Friday morning, placing it in the severe category, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Transport Minister Pankaj Singh have ordered 50 per cent staff of their departments to work from home. The decision aims to reduce vehicular movement and emissions amid growing concerns over the air quality.

According to officials, the arrangement will allow 50 per cent of eligible employees to work remotely while the remaining staff continue attending office. The directions issued by the ministers apply to employees and officers working at the Delhi Secretariat.

The AQI reading subsequently improved to 373 at 4 pm, although pollution levels remained in the very poor category. The work from home order came as thick smog continued to affect several parts of Delhi and neighbouring areas, raising concerns about respiratory health and exposure to harmful pollutants.

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Sirsa, who oversees food and civil supplies, industries, and forest and wildlife, instructed departments under his charge to implement work-from-home as well.

Similarly, Pankaj Singh, who holds the portfolios of transport, health and family welfare, and information technology, directed eligible staff in departments under his supervision to work remotely.

However, officials clarified that the ministers' immediate directions would not affect employees working in hospitals or other essential services.

"Yes, This order only for employees and officers working at the Secretariat, not for the Health Department. All personnel working in hospitals fall under essential services," a government official said, NDTV reported.

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The exemption covers critical services where reducing physical attendance could disrupt essential operations. These may include emergency response, fire services, electricity supply, water distribution, sanitation and public transport, depending on operational requirements.

Moreover, the decision came amid broader restrictions introduced by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to address winter pollution across Delhi-NCR. Issued on October 30, government and private offices in Delhi and five neighbouring NCR districts were directed to operate with a maximum of 50 per cent physical attendance between November 5 and November 20.

The directions cover Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar, extending the measures beyond government offices in the national capital.

The Delhi government's winter pollution action plan, which came into effect on November 1, includes provisions for reducing office attendance.

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Under the plan, Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments must continue attending office regularly, while other employees can be placed on rotational work-from-home. Department heads have also been authorised to call additional personnel to the workplace whenever necessary to maintain uninterrupted delivery of public and emergency services.

Meanwhile, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage III was enforced across Delhi-NCR on November 6. The measures will reduce transport pollution and will reduce construction activities.

Delhi's air quality remained in the very poor category on Saturday morning, with several monitoring stations continuing to record severe pollution levels.

Authorities are expected to continue monitoring air quality and implement additional restrictions if pollution worsens.

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