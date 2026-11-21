Some moments turn an ordinary journey into a memory passengers carry with them long after the trip ends.

Sonu Nigam was travelling from Raipur to Mumbai on an IndiGo flight on November 20, a day after his performance at the Oriana Fest cultural event at AIIMS Raipur. During the journey, travellers recognised the singer and started singing some of his popular tracks.

They sang Kal Ho Naa Ho and Main Agar Kahoon, prompting Nigam to record the singalong on his phone. Sharing the moment on social media, he wrote, “If the word provocation had a lovingly musical connotation to it, this is the perfect example”.

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The mood soon shifted as those on board appeared to wait for Nigam to perform. After the seat belt signs were switched off, many remained seated. Noticing this, the singer shared another glimpse from the flight and wrote, “Seat belt signs are off and they are still sitting, clearly indicates, they are expecting it's Show Time”.

Nigam soon stepped into the aisle and began singing. His impromptu set included Kiska Hai Tumko Intezaar, Main Hoon Na, Tujhe Lage Na Nazariya and Kal Ho Naa Ho. He also performed Bijuria and Har Ghadi Badal Rahi Hai Zindagi as the musical session continued.

Several travellers recorded the performance on their phones. Some also took pictures and selfies with the singer, while members of the cabin crew were seen enjoying the musical moment.

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Sonu Nigam thanks passengers

Nigam later posted footage of the interaction and thanked everyone who was part of the experience. He wrote, “The kind of Love, that happens only in Dreams. Thank you everyone.”

The moment has since caught attention online, with fans appreciating the singer's spontaneous performance.

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