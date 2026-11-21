The mathematics widely considered most challenging unresolved problems in Riemann Hypothesis has once again attracted global attention following claims of a potential unsolved by artificial intelligence (AI).
A New Scientist report examines the 165-year-old mathematical puzzle, its link to prime numbers, and why solving it could reshape modern mathematics and technology.
AI-Assisted Breakthrough Claim Draws Attention
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The Riemann Hypothesis has recently returned to the spotlight following claims involving mathematician Levent Alpöge and Anthropic's AI model Claude. According to the reported development, researchers have presented an AI-assisted mathematical framework backed by formal verification code in Lean.
However, the claim has not yet established a universally accepted solution. Independent mathematicians must carefully examine the proposed proof, while its formal verification requires further scrutiny.
Guys, this is very serious and you have to read this right now. The Riemann Hypothesis may have just been solved, and if the claim holds, it's an insane achievement. In mathematics there is a famous problem called the Riemann Hypothesis, and it's about prime numbers. Primes are numbers like 2, 3, 5 and 7 that can only be divided by 1 and themselves. Every other number is built by multiplying them together, so they're the building blocks of all numbers. You can never tell exactly where the next prime will show up, but if you step back, there's a pattern. Around 1,000, about 1 in 7 numbers is prime. Around a million, about 1 in 14. Around a billion, about 1 in 21. Primes get rarer at a steady, predictable pace. Because of that pattern, mathematicians can estimate how many primes there are below any number. But the estimate is never exactly right. It's always a little off, and the big question is how far off it can get. Think of flipping a coin 1,000 times. You expect 500 heads, but you'll get something like 480 or 520. It's a little off, but never wildly, and you can predict how far off it will be. In 1859 a mathematician named Bernhard Riemann found that the prime estimate's error isn't random. It's controlled by a hidden set of special numbers. Where those numbers sit decides how big the error gets. Riemann guessed that every single one of them sits on one straight line. If he's right, the error always stays small, just like the coin, and primes are as orderly as they could possibly be. If even one of those numbers is off the line, the error can grow much bigger, and primes are far messier than we think. So far computers have found trillions of these special numbers, and every single one is on the line. But there are infinitely many, so checking will never be enough. You need a proof that covers all of them at once. For 167 years nobody has found one. It's one of the seven hardest unsolved problems in mathematics, with a million dollar prize attached. Now a mathematician has posted a note saying that, working with Claude, he believes he has that proof. He says a computer has already checked every step, and that Claude raced ahead of him near the end. Experts still need to confirm it, but this isn't a random internet claim. If it holds, it doesn't mean we can predict every prime. It means we finally know the pattern can never go wildly wrong. Thousands of math papers that begin "assuming the Riemann Hypothesis is true" become proven fact overnight. We'd also get firm limits on how far apart primes can be, and a guarantee that a fast method for testing whether a huge number is prime always works. And no, your bank account isn't in danger. Online security depends on how hard it is to break a huge number into its prime factors, and this proof doesn't make that any easier. If anything, it gives the math behind encryption a stronger foundation. If it holds, this is bigger than one math problem. A question that beat the greatest minds in history for 167 years would have been cracked by a human and an AI in a matter of weeks. If AI can find answers and computers can check them, the limit on science is no longer how smart we are. It's how many good questions we can ask.— Rishabh Karnawat (@rishabhkio) November 20, 2026
What Is the Riemann Hypothesis?
German mathematician Bernhard Riemann introduced the Riemann Hypothesis in 1859, focusing on understanding the distribution of prime numbers. Although prime numbers appear randomly across the number line, Riemann discovered a mathematical connection between their distribution and a complex expression known as the Riemann zeta function.
The hypothesis suggests that all non-trivial zeros of the zeta function lie as a particular vertical line which is known as the critical line, where the real part of each zero is equal to one-half. Despite extensive mathematical research over more than a century, no one has yet established a universally accepted proof.
Why Is Solving the Riemann Hypothesis Important?
A successful proof could represent a major turning point in the number system. Hundreds of mathematical results currently depend on the assumption that the hypothesis is correct. A confirmed solution would establish these conditional results.
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This problem is also carrying the prize with its solution, the Clay Mathematics Institute put forth the seven Millennium Prize Problems on it. A correct mathematical proof carries a prize of $1 million, highlighting its importance in the scientific community.
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