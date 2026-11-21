The Indian women's hockey team will face South Korea in their second league-stage match of the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026 on Saturday, November 21.

Led by captain Salima Tete, India began their title defence with a convincing 4-1 victory over Malaysia on Thursday. The hosts will now aim to continue their winning run against South Korea and strengthen their position in the tournament.

South Korea, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Japan in their opening match. They will be keen to put up a stronger performance against the defending champions.

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ALSO READ: Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming Details

India are the defending champions and have won the Women's Asian Champions Trophy three times, in 2016, 2023 and 2024. The hosts will be aiming to secure their third consecutive title in the competition.

The tournament features six teams: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand. All six sides will play each other once in the round-robin stage, with the top four teams qualifying for the semi-finals.

India vs South Korea Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Date And Time

The India vs South Korea Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 match will be played on Saturday, November 21. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. Indian Standard time.

India vs South Korea Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Venue

The match will be played at the Hockey Stadium, International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Where To Watch India vs South Korea Women's Asian Champions Trophy Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the India vs South Korea Women's Asian Champions Trophy match will be available on Star Sports 2 in India.

ALSO READ: India Beat Japan 4-1 To Win Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Title

Where To Watch India vs South Korea Women's Asian Champions Trophy Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the India vs South Korea Women's Asian Champions Trophy match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

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