Fifty-two national-level toppers from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and other skill-training institutions will be felicitated at the event for their achievements. This is the first time that the annual flagship ceremony of the Directorate General of Training (DGT), functioning under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, is being organised outside Delhi, a senior official told PTI.

The programme will be held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Vibhuti Khand. Modi is expected to reach the venue around 5:15 pm and attend the ceremony from 5:30 pm to 6:45 pm. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary will also be present at the event, officials said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the programme after returning from Uttarakhand, where he is scheduled to perform the last rites of his mother, Savitri Devi, who died on Friday. According to Abhishek Singh, Director (training), Vocational Education, Uttar Pradesh, 52 toppers selected on the basis of their performance in the All India Trade Test (AITT), 2025, will be honoured during the national-level ceremony.

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Ten of them -- three all-India toppers under the Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS), two toppers from the specially-abled category, two women achievers in traditionally male-dominated trades and three toppers under the Crafts Instructor Training Scheme (CITS) -- will receive their awards from the prime minister on stage.

More than 5,000 ITI students and instructors from Lucknow and neighbouring districts are expected to participate in the event.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the prime minister's visit, with around 4,400 police personnel deployed across the city.

The security deployment includes eight deputy commissioners of police, 10 additional DCPs, 34 assistant commissioners of police, 114 inspectors, 946 sub-inspectors, 108 women sub-inspectors, 1,967 constables and 423 women constables.

In addition, 31 traffic inspectors, 140 traffic sub-inspectors and 619 head constables and constables have been deployed to manage traffic.

Eleven companies and two platoons of the Provincial Armed Constabulary, two companies of the Rapid Reaction Force, the National Security Guard, the Anti-Terrorist Squad and specialised anti-drone teams equipped with sniper and anti-drone systems will also be part of the security arrangements.

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