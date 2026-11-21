A CGST Superintendent arrested for allegedly taking a bribe in Panchkula had cash, foreign currency, gold and silver worth about Rs 1.86 crore stashed at his home, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said, NDTV reported.

The officer, who is posted in Panchkula, Haryana, was taken into custody on November 19.

Trap In Panchkula

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The agency's case, filed on November 19, alleges that the Superintendent wanted money in return for going easy on a private firm in a GST matter it was facing.

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CBI officers then laid a trap in Panchkula. The officer was allegedly caught there while taking Rs 10 lakh from the person who had complained.

Cash, Gold Found At Home

His house was searched on November 20. The CBI recovered Rs 24.29 lakh in Indian rupees, along with foreign notes whose value works out to roughly Rs 15.65 lakh.

Officers also found gold ornaments, gold bars and silver, which were valued at around Rs 1.46 crore in total. Taken together, the recoveries come to nearly Rs 1.86 crore.

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Bank Accounts, Properties Under Scanner

The search also turned up records of six bank accounts and investment portfolios, a life insurance policy and several properties. Investigators found papers linked to a vehicle, as well as records of money transactions involving the officer and members of his family.

The CBI is examining these documents to work out what the officer and his family own, where they have invested and how money has moved through their accounts.

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