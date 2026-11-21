NorthEast United FC will take on FC Goa in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 encounter at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, November 21.

The Highlanders have made an impressive start to their campaign and remain unbeaten after five matches. Juan Pedro Benali's side have collected 11 points, with three victories and two draws, and have conceded just twice so far.

NorthEast United registered a 2-0 victory over Churchill Brothers FC Goa in their previous outing. They will now look to maintain their momentum and extend their unbeaten run in front of their home supporters.

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FC Goa, meanwhile, will be looking to get their campaign back on track after a mixed start to the season. The Gaurs have collected five points from four matches and are currently seventh in the standings.

The visitors will also have a new face in the dugout, with Spanish coach Ángel Viadero set to take charge of FC Goa for the first time. He previously worked alongside NorthEast United head coach Juan Pedro Benali, making Saturday's contest an interesting reunion between the two coaches.

FC Goa have registered one win, two draws and one defeat in their opening four matches. Their previous league outing ended in a 2-1 defeat against Bengaluru FC, and they will be keen to return to winning ways.

NorthEast United FC Vs FC Goa: Date & Time

The NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa ISL 2026-27 match will be played on Saturday, November 21, and the match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

NorthEast United FC Vs FC Goa: Venue

The NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

Where To Watch NorthEast United FC Vs FC Goa Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa ISL 2026-27 match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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Where To Watch NorthEast United FC Vs FC Goa Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Football fans can also watch the match live for free on the official Indian Super League YouTube channel.

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