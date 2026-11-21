Global crude oil prices could settle around $70 per barrel by the end of 2027, with growing non-OPEC+ supplies and falling Chinese oil demand drive the market into a surplus, while refining margins are likely to be higher in the near term, ANI reported citing a JM Financial report.

Brent price is expected to stay high and volatile in the near term before settling as supply-demand dynamics improve, the report based on an expert session with Iman Nasseri, Senior Vice President for Middle East and Asia at FGE Nexant, said.

"Global oil demand-supply balance is expected to move into surplus aided by non-OPEC+ supply growth and decline in China's oil demand," the report said.

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The likelihood of an inventory restocking boost driving oil prices was limited, as China's purchases were expected to remain gradual after crude prices slipped below $70 per barrel, while the US is unlikely to replenish its Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

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Meanwhile, a US-Iran deal looks unlikely in the near term, however there is a possibility of resolution by mid-2027 amid growing economic pressure on Iran.

According to Nasseri, an agreement is unlikely without a change in regime in either country, noting that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) continued to maintain strong control over Iran despite economic pressure.

Notably, crude supplies via the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea have recovered nearly 90% from pre-war levels, driven by risk-tolerant vessels, exemptions for Iraqi and select Chinese cargoes, and transit payments by Gulf countries for safe passage.

Diesel flow constraints were expected to keep refining margins and product cracks stronger for longer, with normalisation expected gradually by the end of 2027, the report said.

"Refining margins and product cracks are expected to remain stronger in near-term and gradually normalise by end-CY27," it said.

In October, global refinery runs stood around 5 million barrels per day below February reading, indicating lower operations in the Middle East, Russia and China.



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