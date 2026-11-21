Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath struggled to hold back tears on Saturday as his mother, Savitri Devi, was cremated in Haridwar.

Savitri Devi, who was 91, died on Friday morning in the family's village in Uttarakhand. "There is no shade like a mother's, no refuge like a mother's. There is no protection like a mother's, no love like a mother's," Adityanath wrote on X, after paying his respects to her at their ancestral home earlier in the day.

Cremation At Chandi Ghat

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Her body was brought to Haridwar on Saturday morning from Panchur, the family's village in Pauri Garhwal district, with relatives travelling alongside. The cremation took place at Chandi Ghat, which is also called Namami Gange Ghat.

Videos from the ghat show the chief minister wiping away tears as he stood by his mother's body and placed flowers on it. The body was then taken to the pyre, which Adityanath's younger brother lit.

Hundreds of people came to the ghat to say goodbye. Police kept a close watch on the area, given the number of senior politicians and spiritual leaders present.

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Who Attended

Among the mourners was Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad was also there, as were several bureaucrats and a number of ministers, party leaders and officials from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Seers and religious figures also came to the ghat, including yoga guru Baba Ramdev, Mahant Ravindra Puri, who heads the Akhada Parishad, and Karoli Shankar, the Peethadhishwar of Mishri Math. They said her passing had left a void that could not be filled.

Condolences Pour In

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh sent condolence messages after her death.

Opposition leaders joined in too. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and senior leader Azam Khan offered their sympathies, while the Congress was represented by Aradhana Misra Mona, who leads its Uttar Pradesh unit.

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Within the state government, Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and Minister of State Kunwar Brijesh Rawat also paid tribute to the chief minister's mother.

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