Bank of Baroda's branch manager and two intermediaries in Dehradun have been arrested for allegedly seeking a commission to clear a loan application, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Thursday.

The agency registered a case on November 18 against the manager of the bank's Indira Nagar branch and two private individuals working as Direct Selling Agents (DSAs), acting on a complaint.

According to the complaint, the accused demanded a bribe equivalent to 5% of a proposed Rs 1.8 crore loan amount, or about Rs 9 lakh, in return for securing its sanction and disbursal.

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The CBI alleged that the trio had already collected Rs 2.5 lakh in cash from the complainant as part payment of the bribe and were pressuring him to pay the remaining Rs 6.5 lakh for processing and releasing the loan.

"As instructed by the accused persons, the complainant gave two undated cheques of Rs 3.8 lakh and Rs 2.2 lakh (totalling Rs 6 lakh) to the accused persons and conveyed that Rs 50,000 will be paid in cash," the statement added.

The CBI laid a trap on November 18 and caught a DSA red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 50,000. Subsequently, the accused branch manager and another DSA were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the case.

The investigating agency also searched the residential premises of the three accused and seized incriminating documents and cash.

All three accused were produced before the competent court in Dehradun on Thursday and sent to judicial custody. The application for police custody remand will be heard on November 23, while further investigation in the case is in progress, officials said.

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