The rail-focused multimodal logistics company Pristine Logistics & Infraprojects Ltd has secured Sebi's approval to float an initial public offering (IPO), an update with the regulator showed on Friday.

The company filed preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in June.

After examining the draft offer documents, the regulator issued its final observation on November 19, paving the way for the company to proceed with the next stage of the IPO process.

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The IPO papers have been filed under Sebi's confidential pre-filing route that allows companies to keep key details of their IPO, including the issue size and other offer-related information, outside the public domain at the initial stage.

The mechanism provides issuers with greater flexibility to incorporate regulatory feedback and make changes to the issue structure, depending on market conditions, before making the offer documents public.

Founded in 2008, Pristine Logistics operates a rail-focused multimodal logistics platform, offering integrated logistics infrastructure and services for containerised and non-containerised cargo.

Its operations are centred on long-haul rail transportation, supported by first- and last-mile road connectivity and a network of strategically located logistics terminals across domestic and export-import (EXIM) corridors.

The company is promoted by Amit Kumar, Durgesh Govil, Rajnish Kumar and Sanjay Mawar, who bring experience across Indian Railways, Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), rail infrastructure development, logistics and legal services.

Between FY2023 and FY2025, the company's operational terminal network expanded from eight to 12 terminals. Containerised cargo volumes increased to 506,447 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) from 402,049 TEUs, while non-containerised cargo volumes rose to 2.51 million metric tonnes from 1.92 million metric tonnes.

Pristine offers services, including EXIM and domestic container logistics, rail transportation, rail bulk transportation, warehousing, container maintenance and repair, and mining logistics following the acquisition of Sical Logistics Ltd.

As of December 31, 2025, the company operated a fleet of more than 5,000 domestic rail containers and around 455 specialised 40-foot dwarf containers for lightweight cargo transportation. It also offered third-party logistics (3PL) services through a warehousing network of about 1.20 million square feet across India, comprising dedicated and multi-client facilities, including dry and temperature-controlled warehouses.

The company is expanding its logistics infrastructure through three upcoming terminals at Bhurkunda in Jharkhand, Haldia in West Bengal and Bengaluru in Karnataka.

While the Bhurkunda facility will cater to containerised cargo and bulk commodities such as coal and iron ore, the Haldia terminal will mark the company's entry into port-based liquid cargo infrastructure. The Bengaluru project is being developed as a rail-linked inland container depot (ICD) spread over about 67 acres.

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