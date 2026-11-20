Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana have been grabbing headlines ever since its announcement. Backed by producer Namit Malhotra, the ambitious mythological epic is reportedly being made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore. While the scale of the project has generated considerable buzz, not many know the journey of the man behind it.

From mortgaging his family home to fund his business to losing nearly 90% of his wealth during the 2008 financial crisis, the producer spoke about his tough times at a special screening in Los Angeles before the release of his latest superhit film Ramayana.

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Namit Malhotra Lost 90% Of His Wealth During 2008 Financial Crisis

Despite taking significant risks and building his business, Namit faced another major setback in 2008. He lost nearly 90% of his wealth during the financial crisis. However, he refused to give up and continued working towards expanding his business.

In 2014, he joined hands with London-based visual effects company Double Negative. The company later became DNEG, which went on to work on several acclaimed Hollywood projects, including Interstellar, Dune and Blade Runner 2049. DNEG also earned multiple Academy Awards for its work in visual effects.

After establishing a strong presence in the global visual effects industry, Namit decided to bring a grand Indian story to the big screen.

He bankrolled Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Ramayana. The two-part cinematic project is reportedly being mounted on a budget of around Rs 4,000 crore, making it one of the most ambitious Indian film projects.

Today, Namit Malhotra's estimated net worth stands at more than Rs 9,204 crore, according to the Hurun Global Rich List 2026. He is ranked 3,306th on the global list.

Namit Malhotra Mortgaged Family Home To Fund His Business

Establishing the company was far from easy, and one of the biggest risks was to mortgage his family home to secure a loan for the business. Recalling the nerve-racking decision during a conversation with Komal Nahta on ETC nearly 15 years ago, he spoke about the stakes involved.

“In 1997, I knew there was no bigger risk than this. My company's turnover was Rs 75 lakh, and the loan we had taken was Rs 2 crore. I knew that if the business failed, our story would have been completely finished. After all, it was a new technology. We would have become homeless, as we had invested everything in it. I was 21. But without flinching, my father did it, maybe because I am his only son,” he said.

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Who Is Namit Malhotra?

Born into a family connected to Bollywood, Namit Malhotra always aspired to become a filmmaker. A third-generation member of a film family, he began his entrepreneurial journey at just 18. At 19, he started editing videos using an Apple computer in his father's garage.

In 1997, he co-founded Prime Focus with his father, gradually building a business in the visual effects and post-production industry.

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