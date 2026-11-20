Home services platform Urban Company on Friday said it has raised Rs 2,500 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) that saw demand of over Rs 15,000 crore, with the proceeds earmarked for its InstaHelp supply ecosystem, marketing, technology, training, and acquisitions.

According to a regulatory filing, the issue opened on November 16 and closed on November 19, 2026, with the board's fundraise committee approving the allotment of 16,02,56,410 equity shares of face value Re 1 each at an issue price of Rs 156 per share on November 19.

The issue price represents a 3.1 per cent discount to the floor price of Rs 161.03 per share, as calculated under Chapter VI of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, the company said.

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The QIP attracted total demand of over Rs 15,000 crore — over six times the issue size — with bids coming from more than 60 investors. Shares were allotted to 33 investors, including 13 that did not hold shares in the company as on the date of the issue.

Mutual funds were allotted over 50 per cent of the issue across 13 fund houses, including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, Invesco Mutual Fund, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Bandhan Mutual Fund and JM Financial Mutual Fund.

Domestic insurers such as HDFC Life, Bajaj Life Insurance and Edelweiss Life, as well as domestic institutional investor Premji Invest, also participated in the placement.

Global institutional investors in the issue included Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Pictet, Amundi, Norges Bank Investment Management, Arohi Asset Management and Manulife, Dymon Asia and Millennium, the company said.

As set out in the placement document, the net proceeds will be utilised for building the supply ecosystem for 'InstaHelp by UC', brand marketing and business promotion across segments and technology and cloud infrastructure.

Funds will also go towards training infrastructure for service professionals, research and development for native products, as well as potential acquisitions and general corporate purposes, according to the filing.

Urban Company, which offers services for home and beauty services ranging from cleaning and repairs to salon and spa treatments, said average monthly net in-hand earnings for all active service professionals (excluding InstaHelp by UC) stood at Rs 30,708 in H1 FY27, while the top 5 per cent earned Rs 56,731.

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