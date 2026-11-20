Gold and silver exchange-traded funds declined sharply on Friday, Nov. 20, tracking a steep fall in international bullion prices. Gold ETFs fell by as much as 5.52%, while silver ETFs dropped up to 6.50%, as gold prices touched their lowest level since September 2025, marking a 15-month low.

A stronger US dollar, rising expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike, and higher bond yields have added to the pressure on precious metals.

Among gold ETFs, The Wealth Company Gold ETF declined the most, falling more than 5.5%, while Union Gold ETF slipped 5.47%, followed by Invesco India Gold ETF declining 5.42%.

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360 One Gold ETF and BNP Paribas Gold ETF dropped 5.29% and 5.16%, respectively, as well.

Silver ETFs witnessed a sharper decline than their gold counterparts, with Invesco India Silver ETF declining 6.50%, followed by DSP Silver ETF, which fell 6.39%.

UTI Silver ETF slipped 6.35% followed by Kotak Silver ETF dropped 6.33%. Mirae Asset Silver ETF also declined 6.32%.

Gold Prices Head For Worst In Fifteen Months

The gold and silver ETFs came under pressure alongside spot gold falling to a 15-month low. Today, on Nov. 20, spot gold fell 2.7% to $3,525.25 per ounce, after touching its lowest level since September 2025 earlier in the session. The yellow metal was headed for a weekly decline of around 9.2%, its steepest fall in eight months.

The sell-off has extended across the precious metals market, with silver, platinum, and palladium also trading lower. The decline in bullion prices has weighed on exchange-traded funds tracking these metals.

Why Are Gold And Silver Prices Falling?

The latest decline in bullion prices has been driven by expectations of tighter US monetary policy, a resilient US dollar and growing expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December have weighed on gold prices.

Comments from Federal Reserve officials have reinforced concerns that interest rates may need to rise further to contain persistent inflation. Higher interest rates reduce the appeal of gold and silver, which do not offer regular interest income.

The stronger dollar has added to the pressure by making dollar-priced bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. Rising bond yields have also weighed on demand for precious metals.

Also Read: Gold Hits 15-Month Low, Silver Drops Near Rs 1.48 Lakh | Three Reasons Why Precious Metals Are Crashing?

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