The makers of Hanu-Man have announced a new venture, bringing Panja Vaisshnav Tej and director Vi Anand together for the project.

Primeshow Entertainment has unveiled Hanu-Man 2: The Rise of Vanaras, with Panja Vaisshnav Tej playing the lead role. The film is written and directed by Vi Anand and produced by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy.

The announcement poster gives a glimpse of its mysterious setting. It shows a man making his way through the clouds, surrounded by a powerful divine presence. While the visual hints at an ambitious adventure, the makers have not revealed details about the character or storyline.

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The production house announced the project on social media, writing, “What began with a dream continues with an even bigger vision. Proud to take the legacy of #HanuMan forward with our next ambitious venture. Presenting #HanuMan2 – THE RISE OF VANARAS. Looking forward to this exciting collaboration with @panja_vaishnav_tej and the visionary @vi_anand as we set out to create something truly spectacular. More updates soon.”

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Its release date has not been announced yet.

Will Teja Sajja return in the franchise?

The announcement has raised questions about its connection with the original Hanu-Man, which featured Teja Sajja in the lead. Directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by K Niranjan Reddy, the film went on to become a major success.

The new project comes after reports of differences between Reddy and Varma. Prasanth Varma has since partnered with Mythri Movie Makers for Jai Hanuman, which features Rishab Shetty in the lead.

At present, the makers have not confirmed how Hanu-Man 2: The Rise of Vanaras fits into the wider franchise. It is also unclear whether Panja Vaisshnav Tej's character has any connection with Teja Sajja's role. There is no official confirmation that Sajja has been replaced in a sequel.

K Niranjan Reddy on the project

Producer K Niranjan Reddy said, “We have always believed in the power of stories that come from our culture and imagination. After Hanu-Man, we wanted to embark on a journey that would allow us to explore another fascinating world of fantasy. ‘Hanuman 2: The Rise of Vanaras' is a step towards that vision. With an exciting story, a grand cinematic canvas and Panja Vaisshnav Tej at the forefront, we are looking forward to bringing something truly special to audiences. This is just the beginning of another exciting chapter for us.”

Further details about the film's storyline and additional cast members are awaited.

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