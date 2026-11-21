Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa, whose value-focused approach to investing has earned him the nickname "Canada's Warren Buffett", has a large part of his portfolio in gold mining, just as the metal goes through one of its weakest phases in months.

According to research and financial data platform GuruFocus, two gold producers dominated his portfolio as of the third quarter of 2026. Equinox Gold accounted for 24.51 percent and Eldorado Gold for 19.89 percent, taking their combined share to 44.4 percent.

Over $1 Billion In Two Stocks

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These holdings belong to Fairfax Financial Holdings, the insurance and investment group Watsa runs. Fairfax's most recent quarterly disclosure lists 34 stocks, together worth roughly $2.65 billion.

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No position was larger than Equinox Gold, valued at $649 million. The Eldorado Gold stake came next at about $527 million. Combined, the pair was worth over $1.17 billion.

The two stakes did not move in step. Fairfax bought into Equinox for the first time during the quarter, ending it with 58.4 million shares. It neither added to nor trimmed its Eldorado shares. Separately, it got out of Orla Mining altogether, indicating a rejig within its gold-mining bets.

The disclosure, a 13F filing, gives no reason for these choices and names no gold price target. It is also limited to Fairfax's US-listed stocks and cannot confirm that every decision was Watsa's own.

Why Mining Shares?

Owning miners amplifies a bet on gold. Miners sell their gold at market prices, but they also have to pay for labour, energy, equipment and processing. When gold rises faster than those costs, their profits can grow sharply. That works in reverse too, and miners also carry risks like stalled production and delayed projects.

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Gold's Weak Week

Spot gold stood at $3,585.92 an ounce on November 20, after touching $3,513.54, its lowest since September 2025, according to Reuters. Over the week, it lost roughly 8 per cent, the worst weekly showing in eight months.

Bets on tighter US monetary policy fuelled the decline. Traders saw a 99 percent chance of the US Federal Reserve raising rates by 25 basis points in December, according to CME's FedWatch tool. Since gold offers no interest, higher bond yields and a firmer dollar make it less attractive. Bargain hunters in India and China, however, took advantage of the lower prices, Reuters reported.

Banks Still See $5,000

Swiss bank UBS forecast in its November 18 outlook that gold will rise to $4,600 by June 2027 and $5,000 by the end of 2027. It cited central bank purchases, demand from China and worries over government debt.

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Morgan Stanley has cut its view on commodities overall to underweight, but still prefers gold over other commodities for 2027. Its research arm expects the metal to touch $5,000 an ounce by the second quarter of 2027.

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