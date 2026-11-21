Most Indian households traditionally buy gold on Dhanteras, making it an auspicious investment during the festive season. This year too, Indians reportedly purchased Rs 60,000 crore worth of gold on Dhanteras. The price of the yellow metal since then, has however moved sharply, with recent sell-off, triggered by hawkish signals from US Federal Reserve, strong dollar and elevated Treasury yields.

Gold, traditionally considered as a hedge against inflation, is now down nearly 30% from its January peak and around 14% lower from November 6, 2026, on the day of Dhanteras. Hence, for people who bought gold worth Rs 1 lakh during Dhanteras in October 2026, rates have fluctuated since then.

On the basis of MCX December 2026 gold futures prices, the precious metal traded around Rs 1,42,200 per 10 grams on November 6, 2026. The price declined to Rs 1,21,807 per 10 grams on October 20, 2026.

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Gold worth Rs 1 lakh on Dhanteras would be approximately 7.03 grams. Based on November 20 MCX price, the same quantity would be worth around Rs 85,651. This would result into a notional loss of approximately Rs 14,349, or 14.35%, in less than 15 days. It must be noted that MCX rates does not include taxes, making charges and related costs. Retail gold prices hence may differ from MCX rates.

Here's how the value of a Rs 1 lakh gold purchase has changed:

Key Items MCX Gold Dhanteras date November 6, 2026 Gold price on Dhanteras (per 10g) Rs 1,42,200 Latest price (November 20, per 10g) Rs 1,21,807 Investment amount Rs 1,00,000 Quantity of gold bought 7.03 grams Value of gold today Rs 85,651 Notional loss Rs 14,349 Percentage loss 14.35%

On Friday, gold fell sharply, with domestic futures falling below Rs 1.23 lakh per 10 grams, while silver fell close to Rs 1.48 lakh per kg. Hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve, elevated Treasury yields and a stronger dollar have weighed on precious metals, putting gold on course for its biggest weekly decline since March, analysts said.

MCX gold futures for December delivery fell 4% and contract touched its lowest level since August 2025. The yellow metal has fallen nearly 9% over the last three sessions and is now down almost 15% over the last nine sessions. It has ended lower in eight of the last nine trading sessions. Meanwhile, the white metal has dropped nearly 13% over the last three sessions and is down almost 20% over the last seven sessions. Silver has declined in six of the last seven trading sessions. Higher interest rates and bond yields typically weigh on gold, which does not generate interest income. A gauge of the US dollar has also risen 0.7% this week, making dollar-priced bullion more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

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