Maharashtra Food and Drug Administratin led by Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe raided Vidhan Bhavan and Air India Building eateries in Mumbai. The regulator suspended 38 licences and seized stock worth Rs 3.52 crore across Maharashtra.

FDA suspended licenses of some Zepto and Blink Commerce outlets, 5 Spice, EVE and Maiz Mexican Kitchen in Mumbai. Licences have been suspended for Zepto (Bhandup West), Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd. (Wadala), 5 Spice/Qin's (Bandra West), EVE (Santacruz West), and Maiz Mexican Kitchen / Harvest Salad & Co. (Malad West).

According to latest release by FDA, inspectors found 10 to 15 cockroaches on racks and inside quinoa packets at Maiz Mexican Kitchen and uncovered raw chicken, dripping blood at 5 Spice. It also found food stored next to a garbage bin at EVE, and food cooked adjacent to a municipal toilet without a partition at Manoj Samosawala in Goregaon East.

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The regulator conducted 28 inspections across the Air India Building and Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, recovering Rs 1.57 lakh in penalties and suspending the registration of Fresh-N-Juice Stall.

It found 61,009 kg of unapproved food ingredients worth Rs 1.91 crore seized from Novasol Ingredients Pvt. Ltd. in Thane's Bhiwandi, 84,694 kg of sub-standard and rotten betel nut worth Rs 97.82 lakh were seized from three vehicles in Konkan Division. FDA seized prohibited pan masala, flavoured tobacco, and two Bolero pick-up vehicles worth Rs 55.53 lakh in Buldhana with an FIR at Jalamb Police Station. In Nashik, one person arrested in a separate gutkha seizure case. Licences were also suspended for hotels and outlets including The Fern and Hotel Orchid (Lonavala), Pizza Hut (Kolhapur), Metro Restaurant, Grand Delhi Darbar, and The Burger Barn Cafe (Pune), and Hotel Vihar, Hotel Shamsundar, and Hotel Tushar (Nashik).

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