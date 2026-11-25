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Stock Market Recap

The Indian stock market crashed on Monday, with the benchmark indices falling nearly 2%, dragged down by heavy selloff in banking and metal heavyweights, as investors opted for profit booking after the recent sharp rally.

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The Sensex plunged 1,483.72 points, or 1.77%, to close at 82,435.99, while the Nifty 50 settled 450.95 points, or 1.75%, lower at 25,349.65. The Bank Nifty index 2,049.85 points, or 3.17%, to end at 62,585.35.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Nov 25: GIFT Nifty Signals Strong Rebound, Analysts See 26,000 As Key Hurdle To Cross

US Stock Market Recap

U.S. stocks retreated on Tuesday as investors booked profits in technology shares, reversing some of the optimism that had fuelled Wall Street's strongest rally in months in the previous session.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.62% to 23,699.37 as of 9:35 a.m. ET, extending losses in technology stocks. The S&P 500 declined 1.08% to 7,159.16, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 157.21 points, or 0.32%, at 49,438.10 as of 9:34 a.m. ET.

Stocks In News

HDB Financial Services: Allots NCDs worth Rs 992 crore on a private placement basis.

Jupiter Wagons: Signs a framework agreement with South Korea's Woojin Industrial Systems to manufacture metro trains and propulsion systems in India through a joint venture.

Panorama Studios: Executes agreement to acquire rights to the film Love All.

Karur Vysya Bank: Opens a new branch in Ahmedabad.

PhysicsWallah: Expands into formal higher education in Punjab; to establish PhysicsWallah Digital University in Patiala.

Adani Enterprises: Raises an additional Rs 2,790 crore from 360 ONE Alternates for Adani Airport Holdings. 360 ONE acquires a 1.55% stake in Adani Airports. Total fundraise rises to $1.35 billion, with aggregate stake sale reaching 7.01%.

M&M Financial Services: Denies reports regarding acquisition of a gold loan business.

Pitti Engineering: Approves increase in borrowing limit to Rs 1,200 crore from Rs 850 crore.

Minda Corp: Board to meet on November 26 to consider fundraising.

Vishnu Chemicals: Subsidiary Vishnu Barium expands solar power capacity by 4.19 MW, taking total capacity to 8.49 MW.

63 Moons Technologies: Receives NSE one-time settlement payout.

Indian Bank: Board to meet on November 27 to decide tranche amount and type of debt instruments to be issued within the approved Rs 5,000 crore fundraising limit.

Brigade Enterprises: Acquires a 2.25-acre land parcel in Secunderabad for Rs 180 crore. Proposed residential project has an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,000 crore.

ABB India: Parent ABB to acquire Ziehl-Abegg for HVAC and industrial cooling applications. The deal values the company at an enterprise value of $2.65 billion and equity value of $2.22 billion. Ziehl-Abegg is expected to generate $1.4 billion in 2026 revenue.

Ceinsys Tech: Subsidiary CS Tech AI signs an MoU with Pixxel.

Hindalco Industries: Reappoints Satish Pai as MD from January 1, 2028, and appoints Hemant Sikka as Deputy MD from January 4, 2027.

TBO Tek: CFO Vikas Jain resigns effective January 31, 2027.

SJVN: Prime Ministers of India and Nepal jointly lay the foundation stone for the 669 MW Lower Arun Hydroelectric Project.

NALCO: Incorporates a joint venture to develop a 1,080 MW thermal captive power plant in Odisha.

Tata Motors: To increase prices of passenger vehicles from December 1, resulting in an average price hike of 0.5%. The increase will vary across models and variants.

Hyundai Motor India: To raise prices of select models and variants from December 1 by up to Rs 8,000 due to higher input costs.

Turtlemint Fintech: Maharashtra GST authorities conduct search operations at subsidiary Turtlemint Insurance Broking Services' Mumbai office. Company says business operations remain unaffected.

Ventive Hospitality: Expects operating EBITDA to double by FY31, supported by multiple growth initiatives.

3B BlackBio DX: To acquire 100% stake in UK-based Epistem for 723,000 euros.

GSK Pharma: Launches CDSCO-approved BLENREP (belantamab mafodotin) for treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

South Indian Bank: SBI Mutual Fund receives RBI approval to acquire up to 9.99% stake in the bank.

TeamLease Services: Receives EPFO demand notice of Rs 180.65 crore. Company says the claim is not tenable and that it had already funded the shortfall at the time of surrender.

Sammaan Capital: Dinabandhu Mohapatra ceases to be interim chairman after completing his term as an independent director. A Siddharth appointed interim non-executive chairman.

Waaree Renewable Technologies: Subsidiary Sunsational Solar transfers rights and obligations related to a solar power project and will be reimbursed for project-related costs.

Carysil: Enters into a framework supply agreement with a Germany-based specialist retailer for kitchen sinks. Customer could become one of Carysil's top customers over the medium to long term.

India Glycols: Subsidiary receives Rs 58 crore under the NSE one-time settlement scheme.

Polyplex Corporation: Thailand subsidiary approves closure of a CPP production line and plans capacity expansion through a new BOPET film line project.

HD Fire Protect: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence conducts searches at the company's corporate office in Thane. Company says it is fully cooperating.

Clean Max Enviro Energy: Approves shareholders' agreement with Clean Max Gangotri and Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals. To invest Rs 214 crore in Clean Max Gangotri.

Gland Pharma: Receives Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with No Action Indicated (NAI) classification from the US FDA for its Visakhapatnam facility.

Thyrocare Technologies: Appoints Sarovar Chandra as Chief Technology Officer.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn: Board to meet on November 27 to consider fundraising via NCDs.

Horizon Industrial Parks: Plans to launch 14 new assets over the next 2-3 years, including its first multi-storey asset in Q4 FY27.

Ethos: Opens a new Ethos Watch Boutique in Patna.

Kolte-Patil Developers: Reports record H1 FY27 pre-sales and strong collections; reiterates focus on capital efficiency.

Bulk And Block Deals

APL Apollo Tubes: Tata Steel bought 2.77 crore shares, while S Gupta Holding sold 2.77 crore shares at Rs 2,100 per share.

Lenskart: SOCIETE GENERALE-ODI bought 61.76 lakh shares, GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENTS MAURITIUS I bought 61.76 lakh shares, and GOLDMAN SACHS BANK EUROPE SE-ODI bought 3.45 lakh shares. Steadview Capital Mauritius sold 1.15 crore shares and LTR Focus Fund sold 11.77 lakh shares at Rs 725 per share.

Pokarna: Capri Global Ventures sold 2.25 lakh shares at Rs 660.2 per share.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering: Arthkumbh Ventures LLP bought 5 lakh shares at Rs 390.99 per share.

UGRO Capital: NewQuest Asia Investments III sold 10.17 lakh shares at Rs 82.51 per share.

Corporate Actions

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Buyback record date on November 25.

Board Meeting

Satin Creditcare Network: Board meeting to consider fundraising.

Lock-In Expiry (Nov 25)

Paras Healthcare: 5 million shares (4% of outstanding shares), one-month lock-in expiry.

Jio Platforms: 36 million shares (0.4% of outstanding shares), one-month lock-in expiry.

Acevector: 2 million shares (0.4% of outstanding shares), three-month lock-in expiry.

Augmont Enterprises: 2 million shares (2% of outstanding shares), three-month lock-in expiry.

Insider Trades

La Opala RG: Promoter Genesis Exports bought 15,000 shares.

JK Cement: Kalpana Singhania, part of the promoter group, sold 2,000 shares.

ASM Update

Securities shortlisted under Short-Term ASM Framework: Nil

Securities excluded from ASM Framework: Nil

Price Band Changes

20% to No Band: Acutaas Chemicals, Apar Industries.

20% to 10%: HMA Agro Industries, Kalyani Investment Company.

ALSO READ: US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Crashes Nearly 2% As Tech Bulls Retreat; S&P 500, Dow In Red

F&O Cues

Nifty December futures up 0.10% at 25,530, trading at a premium of 180 points over spot.

Nifty weekly options (December 1 expiry): Maximum Call Open Interest at 26,000 strike; Maximum Put Open Interest at 24,000 strike.

F&O Ban: Manappuram Finance.

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