Dell Technologies Inc. boosted its fiscal year revenue sales outlook for the third time as the rapid build-out of AI data centers fuels surging server sales.

Revenue in the fiscal year ending in January will be about $202 billion, including $78 billion in AI server sales, compared with a September forecast of $192 billion, the Texas-based company said Tuesday in a statement. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had expected sales of $193.5 billion.

Dell said its board has also raised the company's share buyback plan by $25 billion.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Dell is seeing surging demand for its artificial intelligence servers outfitted with Nvidia Corp. chips as cloud companies, AI research outfits and sovereign cloud networks snap them up to expand training and run models. The company is also trying to contain costs in the business, which has a higher bill of materials than traditional machines owing to the pricey chips.

“We ended the quarter with a record $132.3 billion AI backlog after booking $60.2 billion of orders, each rigorously vetted for customer quality and access to capital, land and power,” Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke said in the statement.

The company previously raised its fiscal-year forecast in May and September.

Chief Financial Officer David Kennedy said the company's AI backlog is also becoming more diverse in terms of the types of customers.

READ | Jensen Huang's Emotional Confession? Nvidia CEO Says Harder Meeting Was With Wife, Is In Daily Therapy: Report

“It's double-digit number of countries, double-digit number of states across many customers — whether it's neoclouds, sovereigns, or now we have 7,500 AI factories in the ecosystem,” Kennedy said in a Bloomberg Television interview.

The company also saw no slowdown or impact from the short-term ouster of Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang, Kennedy said. Nvidia restored Huang to the CEO role Monday.

The shares gained about 4% in extended trading after closing at $295.28 in New York. The stock had more than doubled this year through the close.

In the third quarter, which ended Oct. 30, sales more than doubled to $54.9 billion. Profit, excluding some items, was $9.45 a share. Analysts, on average, estimated adjusted earnings of $6.60 a share and $49.3 billion in revenue.

Dell's operating expenses as a percentage of revenue continues to decline, Kennedy said in the statement.

“We've continued to run the company more efficiently as we've grown, and that is driving higher profitability, even as AI servers become a larger part of our business,” he said.

Still, margins in its key server unit will narrow in the current quarter owing to higher costs for its AI products. The operating margin in the infrastructure group will narrow from 17% to just below 15% in the current quarter because of higher sales of AI servers, which carry a margin in the mid-single digits, the company said.

READ | US To Take Stake In Nvidia? Trump Weighs In, Says 'It's Probably Not Too Late'

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.