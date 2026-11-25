Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang apologised to the company's entire workforce on Tuesday for violating its code of conduct and said he is in therapy, the New York Times reported.

Huang spoke at an hourlong meeting a day after returning as CEO, which began sombrely before turning defiant.

He told employees he had "made some terrible mistakes" and acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife, Lori. He said he had hurt his children and the staff, according to the newspaper.

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Calling his conduct "not acceptable", he said it forced the board to weigh his future, leading to his resignation on Nov 11.

He emphasised that the company-wide meeting had been one of the most difficult he had ever experienced, but added that the harder meeting was with his wife, according to the people, Bloomberg reported.

Huang also rejected two narratives about his comeback. He said he was not back because he was a "tech bro" who considered himself above the law, nor because President Donald Trump pressured the board.

In a livestream reviewed by the NYT, he called the second claim "completely untrue". He said the board had gathered facts and received assurances from the Trump administration that he was not a national security threat.

He also disputed reports that he was an abusive boss, defended his management structure, in which he has 60 direct reports, and said he does not believe in succession planning.

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Nvidia's board accepted Huang's resignation on Nov 11, naming CFO Colette Kress interim CEO and Harvey C. Jones as chair.

The exit followed reports that he had a relationship with Alice Huang, no relation, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, a company that bought billions of dollars' worth of Nvidia chips.

US intelligence agencies suspect the woman of spying for China. The board had launched an independent investigation on Nov 8, saying it had no reason to believe Nvidia's secrets or national security had been compromised.

On Nov 23, the board voted unanimously to reinstate Huang, saying it was satisfied with his "candor and ability to lead" and that it had received input from senior US government levels showing his return posed no national security risk.

Nvidia did not name the officials or say what they told the board. Jones had said the previous week that the board did not intend to reinstate him. An independent committee will continue examining whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort.

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