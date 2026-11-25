The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Wednesday, witnessing some rebound from previous session's selloff. Global market cues remain weak, while easing crude oil prices may support sentiment.

The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,739 level, a premium of nearly 234 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.

The domestic equity market was closed on Tuesday on account on Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday.

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On Monday, the Indian stock market crashed and the benchmark indices fell 1.7% each, with the Nifty 50 slipping below 25,400 level.

“We recommend avoiding aggressive fresh exposure amid heightened volatility and using the possible consolidation to selectively accumulate quality stocks. From a sectoral perspective, banking and financials may take a breather following their sharp rally, while other rate-sensitive sectors such as auto and realty are likely to continue offering buying opportunities, alongside the pharma and healthcare basket,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking.

Here are five key factors that are likely to drive the Indian stock market today:

Asian Markets

Asian markets traded lower on Wednesday, following overnight losses on Wall Street, weighed down by selloff in tech stocks. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 2.48% and the Topix fell 0.35%. South Korea's Kospi crashed 4.76%, while Kosdaq dropped 2.20%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.

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Wall Street

US stock market ended mixed on Tuesday, as AI-related stocks declined and investors braced for possible new tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 423.39 points, or 0.85%, to 50,018.70, while the S&P 500 fell 36.08 points, or 0.50%, to 7,201.09. The Nasdaq Composite closed 356.02 points, or 1.48%, lower at 23,733.54.

Tech Stocks Selloff

Technology and AI-related semiconductor stocks witnessed heavy selloff globally. In the US, Nvidia stock price plunged 5.86%, AMD shares tanked 8.86%, Broadcom shares fell 3.98%, Micron Technology share price slipped 10.97% and Anthropic stock price dropped 6.54%.

Japan's SoftBank Group shares cracked 11.01%, Advantest shares tanked 12.10%, Tokyo Electron share price shed 11.56%, while Lasertec stock price plunged 10.47%.

South Korea's Samsung Electronics stock price declined 7.07%, SK Hynix shares fell 7.25% and LG Innotek slipped 5.98%.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices fell amid signs of rising supply. Brent crude futures declined 0.43% to $91.01 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $81.68 a barrel, down 0.45%.

Gold Rate Today

Gold prices held a decline, after falling more than 2% in the previous session. Spot gold price declined 0.3% to $3,544.19 an ounce, while silver price dropped 0.2% to $40.80 an ounce, after slipping more than 5% on Tuesday.

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