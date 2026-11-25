'O.M Operation Mole', featuring Mammootty, Dhanush and Sai Pallavi, has crossed Rs 100 crore in worldwide earnings within five days of its release by which the film achieved a significant box office milestone. The film features Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, Renu Desai and Indrans in key roles.

Day 5 Collections Witness a Decline

On its fifth day in cinemas, the film registered 6,108 shows across India and sold approximately 4,87,538 tickets. Its overall ticket sales have now reached 48,75,195. However, the Tuesday collection witnessed a 14.3 per cent decline from Monday's earnings of Rs 6.30 crore. During its first five days, the film recorded a total of 31,893 shows across the country.

As per Sacnilk's box office tracking figures, the film earned Rs 5.40 crore in India on Tuesday, November 24, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 61.45 crore. Its India gross currently stands at Rs 71.25 crore, while the worldwide gross has climbed to Rs 100.75 crore, including earnings from international markets.

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Tamil Version Dominates Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version continued to drive the film's domestic box office performance on Tuesday, collecting Rs 3.40 crore through 3,372 shows. The Telugu version secured the second position with Rs 1.60 crore from 1,612 shows, while the Hindi version contributed Rs 40 lakh through 1,124 screenings.

International markets contributed Rs 1 crore on Tuesday, pushing the overall overseas gross to Rs 29.50 crore.

Tamil 2D Occupancy and Regional Box Office Report

The Tamil 2D version witnessed an overall theatre occupancy of 25.44 per cent on Tuesday. Evening occupancy stood at 24 per cent, while morning shows registered 18.08 per cent, reported The Times of India.

According to the regional box office figures, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana added the leading contribution of Rs 1.85 crore followed by Tamil Nadu with Rs 1.75 crore, while Kerala collected Rs 1.50 crore. Karnataka added Rs 65 lakh, and the remaining Indian markets contributed another Rs 50 lakh.

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Meanwhile, the Indian market accounts for 70.7 per cent of the worldwide collection, with overseas territories contributing the remaining 29.3 per cent.

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