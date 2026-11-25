Asian markets came under heavy selling pressure on Wednesday, November 25, with South Korean and Japanese equities leading losses as technology stocks tumbled amid renewed concerns over the sustainability of artificial intelligence investments.

The sell-off followed an overnight decline on Wall Street, where the Nasdaq Composite fell nearly 1.5%, dragging down sentiment across the region.

South Korea's Kospi led regional losses, plunging 4.75%. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 2.48%, while the broader Topix slipped 0.25%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.8%, while New Zealand's NZX 50 bucked the regional trend, edging up 0.2%.

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Japanese technology and semiconductor stocks bore the brunt of the selling, with several companies linked to the global artificial intelligence supply chain tumbling to multi-month lows.

Individually, Advantest, a key supplier of chip-testing equipment to Nvidia, plunged 12.08%, while Tokyo Electron, which supplies semiconductor manufacturing equipment to TSMC, slumped 11.5%.

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SoftBank Group shed around 11%, while semiconductor inspection equipment maker Lasertec dropped 10.2%.

Kioxia Holdings plunged 14.3%, while Ibiden Co and Fujikura lost 15% and 13.1%, respectively.

The sell-off reflected growing investor concerns over whether the massive capital expenditure on AI infrastructure will generate sufficient returns to justify the lofty valuations of companies linked to the technology.

Investors have increasingly questioned the sustainability of the AI trade, particularly as major technology companies continue to commit billions of dollars towards data centres, advanced chips and other infrastructure without clear visibility on the returns these investments will generate.

South Korean technology stocks were also sharply lower. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, two major suppliers of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips used in AI accelerators, plunged more than 7% and 9%, respectively.

US Market Sell-Off, Tariff Uncertainty Weigh On Sentiment

Overnight, US markets ended mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.85%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite declined 0.50% and 1.48%, respectively.

Apart from concerns surrounding AI valuations, investors were also monitoring renewed trade uncertainty after the Trump administration sought to replace tariffs struck down by the US Supreme Court.

The uncertainty over the potential impact of fresh trade measures on economic growth, inflation and corporate earnings added to the cautious mood across global markets.

Japan Services Inflation Accelerates To 4.2%

On the macroeconomic front, Japan's Services Producer Price Index (SPPI) rose 4.2% year-on-year in October 2026, accelerating from a revised 3.8% in September and exceeding market expectations of 3.6%.

The latest reading indicated continued price pressures in Japan's services sector.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Manufacturing Business Survey Index edged up to 79 in November 2026 from 78 in October. The production index improved to 95 from 94, while the new orders index remained unchanged at 91.

Australia Inflation Rises To 4.9%, Exceeds RBA Target

Australia's annual inflation rate accelerated to 4.9% in October from 4.3% in September, exceeding market expectations of 4.7% and moving further above the Reserve Bank of Australia's 2-3% target range.

Higher fuel and electricity prices contributed to the acceleration.

Annual trimmed mean inflation, a closely watched measure of underlying price pressures, also climbed to 3.8%, its highest level since June 2024.

The stronger-than-expected inflation reading could complicate the RBA's policy outlook, particularly as underlying price pressures remain elevated.

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