Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. has emerged as a clear winner for JPMorgan among all the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) players despite investors' concerns about memory chip pricing.

During its visit to the Hong Kong marketing and TIG Conference this week, the brokerage noted that Dixon dominated the discussion followed by Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. with the main investor dilemma being whether to buy or not.

However, Syrma does not have a clear pathway despite being one of the best performers year-to-date and can have some negative catalysts like cut in the margin guidance, according to JPMorgan.

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" We believe the negative surprise can come on margins again given the company had highlighted that the supply-side constraints are driving cost inflation leading to margin dilution and it expects supply-side issues to take at least another 6 months to normalise," the brokerage stated.

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Why Is Dixon Attracting Bulls?

Even as conern remains on memory prices, investors appreciated that the near-term visibility has improved post it giving volume guide for third and fourth quarter as well as winning export orders from Motorola and adding a new domestic customer.

"The other area investors are monitoring is the ramp-up of camera modules (Q Tech) and display modules (HKC JV), which have seen some delays and hence execution here is key to watch as well," JPMorgan highlighted.

The Curious Case Of Amber Enterprises

Amber Enterprises India Ltd. also remains one of JPMorgan's preferred picks despite lacking a positive trigger. The brokerage noted that the stock has "not done much" in the last two months and it lacks near-term triggers given volatile margin performance due to cost inflation.

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