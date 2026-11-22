Maruti Suzuki Ltd. has announced yet another price hike for some of its models amid sustained cost pressures in an inflationary environment, according to an exchange filing on Sunday.

The auto giant's volume weighted average price increase for select models comes up to around 0.31% and will be effective from today (Nov. 22, 2026) onwards.

"You are kindly informed that, in view of the sustained cost pressures, the Company has decided to increase prices of select models, effective 22nd November 2026. The estimated volume weighted average price increase is around 0.31%," the company outlined in the filing.

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It added that despite cost reduction measures prevailing cost pressures necessitate passing on a portion of the increase to the market, while minimising the impact on customers.

Maruti Suzuki has implemented multiple price hikes across its vehicle lineup in 2026 to offset rising input and production costs. In September, the company NDTV Profit, Rs 20,000 on select models effective due to elevated inflationary pressures and input costs.

Before that, it introduced a price hike of up to Rs 30,000 across Arena and Nexa models effective August 2026. The automaker raised prices across its four-wheeler portfolio by up to Rs 30,000 effective June 2026 to pass on part of rising input costs.

ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results: Profit Falls 27%, Margin Contracts Sharply

Maruti Suzuki Q2 FY27

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. reported a decline in profit in the second quarter of the financial year 2027. Standalone net profit fell over 26.9% year-on-year to Rs 2,415 crore in the July-September quarter.

However, revenue rose 26% to Rs 53,340 crore in quarter ended September from Rs 42,332 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Operating profit, measured in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, was down 6.3% at Rs 4,764 crore. Margin contracted from 12% last year to 8.9%.

Other income fell Rs 430 crore from Rs 966 crore in the quarter under review. In addition tax expense also slipped to Rs 751 crore from Rs 988 crore.

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