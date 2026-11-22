Rishabh Pant stole the show with a record-breaking century in India's opening Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The November 19-22 match also saw India achieve a rare team milestone that had eluded the side for 93 years.

Pant scored an impressive 128 runs from 153 deliveries, striking 10 fours and six sixes. The wicketkeeper-batter completed his ninth Test century in 135 balls, reaching the landmark with a six against Glenn Phillips. The innings also marked his maiden Test hundred against New Zealand and his first century on New Zealand soil, reported NDTV.

With his latest hundred, Pant became the first Asian wicketkeeper-batter to register Test centuries in all four SENA nations- South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. He also joined an elite group of Indian batters, including Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, to achieve centuries across these four countries.

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Pant further climbed the list of leading century-makers among designated wicketkeepers in Test cricket. His ninth hundred placed him third, behind Adam Gilchrist, with 17 centuries, and Andy Flower, with 12.

The Indian star also surpassed former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum's tally of 107 Test sixes. With 108 maximums, Pant moved into second place on the all-time list, behind England's Ben Stokes.

India's outstanding performance was not limited to Pant's individual brilliance. For the first time in 93 years of playing Test cricket in New Zealand, all five of India's top-order batters crossed the 50-run mark in the same innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 85, KL Rahul delivered an impressive 136, Devdutt Padikkal contributed 80, and captain Shubman Gill narrowly missed a century with 98. Pant completed the remarkable sequence with his 128-run knock.

India also became the first team in Test history to record partnerships of at least 50 runs for each of the first seven wickets in a single innings.

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Powered by Rahul's century and Pant's magnificent contribution, India declared their first innings at 720/9. The total became India's highest-ever Test score in New Zealand and the highest innings total against New Zealand in Test cricket.

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