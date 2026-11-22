The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the regular application window for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 on November 22, at 11:50 pm. Candidates who have not yet registered must complete their applications and pay the examination fee before the deadline to avoid additional charges.

The application form is available on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Aspirants who miss today's deadline will have another opportunity to register between November 23 and November 26, 2026, by paying an additional late fee of Rs 500. The final deadline for submitting the application and completing the late-fee payment is November 26 at 11:50 pm.

JEE Main 2027: Late Fee Registration Window Opens November 23. Those unable to complete the process within the regular registration period can apply during the four-day late-fee window beginning November 23. The extended application facility will close on November 26, 2026, with the payment deadline fixed at 11:50 pm.

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JEE Main 2027 Registration: Important Dates

Regular registration closes: November 22, 2026, 11:50 pm

November 22, 2026, 11:50 pm Fee payment without late fee: November 22, 2026, 11:50 pm

November 22, 2026, 11:50 pm Registration with Rs 500 late fee: November 23–26, 2026

November 23–26, 2026 Final late-fee payment deadline: November 26, 2026, 11:50 pm

November 26, 2026, 11:50 pm Application correction window: November 27–29, 2026 pm

How to Apply for JEE Main 2027 Session 1

Candidates can complete the registration process by visiting the official JEE Main portal and follow the steps below:

1. Open the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Select the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration link.

3. Register through the MeriPehchaan platform.

4. Log in and complete the application form with the required personal and academic information.

5. Upload the photograph, signature and relevant documents.

6. Pay the prescribed examination fee, including the additional Rs 500 if applying during the late-fee period.

7. Submit the form and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Applicants need to ensure that their payment has been successfully processed and the confirmation page is generated.

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