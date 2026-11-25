Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has stated that he is staying out of Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh's breakup controversy after receiving aggressive messages and threats pressuring him to comment. Orry, who became friends with Avinash on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, said he has not spoken to either party and is not in a position to comment on the matter.

He also urged people to respect their privacy rather than pressurising him to publicly share his views.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Also Read: Miss Universe 2026: Who Is Kaziah Liz Mejo? Meet Law Student From Kerala Representing India

Orry Declines To Comment On Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh Controversy

Posting on Instagram Stories, Orry spoke about the messages he has been receiving. He wrote, “I have been receiving an overwhelming number of aggressive messages and, in some instances, threats attempting to pressure me into making a statement regarding the Avinash and Eisha situation.”

The social media star further clarified that he was “not at liberty to comment on the matter” without speaking to Avinash or Eisha first. He said, “In fact, I am yet to speak to either party regarding the situation, and until I have had the opportunity to do so, I would prefer to remain silent.”

He further said that he wants to stay away from other people's personal matters and urged others to respect the actors' privacy too. “I am also currently, albeit rather uncharacteristically, practising the art of staying out of other people's private affairs and refraining from broadcasting them. I would encourage everyone to exercise the same restraint and extend both individuals the courtesy of respecting their peace, privacy and personal space,” he wrote.

Concluding his statement, Orry firmly said, “Nobody should be bullied into publicly addressing somebody else's private affairs.”

Avinash Mishra Confirms Breakup With Eisha Singh, Takes Responsibility

Avinash Mishra recently confirmed his breakup with Eisha Singh and issued a public apology. Reacting to the backlash over his DJ gig, where he played the song ‘Bewafa Nikli Hai Tu', the actor said that he never meant to hurt Eisha or her family.

Taking responsibility for their separation, Avinash further added, “I didn't have any such intention. But whatever happened, I am sorry for that. Hum jo alag bhi hue uske liye bhi, if anyone is to be blamed, it's me. Meri galti hai vahan par bhi (Even for the fact that we parted ways, if anyone is to be blamed, it's me. I was at fault there too).”

He concluded his video message by saying, “And obviously, I need to work on myself. I want to focus on myself and work on becoming a better person because that's necessary. And I'll only be back once I'm in a better place. Until then, please take care, everyone, and let's put an end to this. Thank you.”

Avinash and Eisha first met on Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 18, and their close bond fuelled dating rumours. Speculation about their relationship grew stronger after Avinash won Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The two later appeared together on Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2, where Avinash confirmed that they were more than just friends.

Also Read: Ravi Kishan 'Thrashes' Karan Johar On Kofee With Karan Show After Question 'Is Gorakhpur Like Spain'

Days after their appearance, the two unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Avinash has now put an end to the rumours by confirming their separation.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.