Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has finally addressed the mystery surrounding the delay of Brahmastra 2, clarifying why the sequel to his 2022 fantasy adventure film has taken longer than expected. The director revealed that although he had envisioned a larger story from the beginning, the producers could not afford to produce the second instalment alongside the first film.

Speaking at a session at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) alongside Malayalam filmmaker and actor Basil Joseph on Monday, Mukerji explained that the production team needed the first film to establish the franchise before moving ahead with its sequel.

"Each team of producers and director has different circumstances and budgets. For us on 'Brahmastra', we couldn't have afforded to make 'Brahmastra 2' along with part 1. We had it in our minds, but we definitely needed part 1 to take that step," he said, while speaking to journalist Puja Talwar.

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Apart from addressing the sequel's production timeline, Mukerji also spoke about how his creative approach to the franchise has evolved. The filmmaker said he hopes to make Brahmastra 2 more rooted in Indian culture and spirituality than its predecessor.

He acknowledged that the first instalment was influenced by popular Western fantasy franchises, including Harry Potter and The Lord Of The Rings.

"I hope that we can make 'Brahmastra 2' even more Indian. What happened with me when I specifically began with 'Brahmastra', I think for me there were certain Western influences in my mind when it began," he said.

The director further reflected on the mixed response to the first film, admitting that while audiences appreciated several aspects, certain elements did not work as expected.

"I don't think the audience fails the film... What they sense in a film, you always have to respect it, even if that doesn't go in your favour. Our audiences are very smart. If there are things they didn't like, we definitely need to improve our storytelling," Mukerji added.

About Brahmastra

Released in September 2022, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva featured Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva, an orphaned Mumbai DJ who discovers his connection to extraordinary fire powers. Alia Bhatt played Isha Chatterjee, his love interest.

The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, while Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, the fantasy adventure emerged as a major box-office success, collecting over Rs 400 crore worldwide.

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