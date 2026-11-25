Shares of Jupiter Wagons Ltd. jumped as high as 9.19% in trade on Wednesday after the company informed that it has entered into a joint venture with Korea's Woojin Industrial Systems to manufacture metro trains and propulsion systems in India.

The stock reached a high of Rs 202.43 apiece soon after the opening bell, and by 9:30 a.m. pared some gains to trade nearly 7% higher at Rs 198.32 apiece on the NSE, as compared to a 1.6% advance in the Nifty index.

Joint Venture Details

Jupiter Wagons has entered into a joint venture with South Korea-based Woojin Industrial Systems, with JWL holding an 80% stake and Woojin 20%. The partnership marked Jupiter Wagons' entry into metro rolling stock and railway propulsion systems.

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The JV will manufacture complete metro coaches in India along with key components such as propulsion systems, Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS), automatic door systems, bogies and aluminium car body shells. Woojin will provide full technology transfer to the venture, which will design, engineer, manufacture, test, commission and maintain these systems under the Make in India initiative.

The propulsion systems developed by the JV will cater not only to metro projects but also to Vande Bharat trains, EMUs, and future semi-high-speed and high-speed rail networks. Woojin has delivered more than 2,200 metro and commuter rail cars in South Korea since 2019 and its propulsion technology is used in the country's KTX high-speed trains.

For Jupiter Wagons, the venture expands its presence beyond wagons, wheelsets, bogies, couplers and braking systems, enabling it to offer end-to-end rolling stock solutions, including complete trainsets.

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