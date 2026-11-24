Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, continues to make headlines with its growing list of achievements.

The mythological epic has now secured two spots in the below-the-line shortlists for the 32nd Annual Critics Choice Awards 2027. The film has been shortlisted in the Best Visual Effects and Best Stunt Design categories, putting it alongside several major Hollywood productions.

The Critics Choice Association (CCA), which represents over 500 media critics and entertainment journalists, announced the shortlists on November 23. Ramayana appears alongside Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Dune: Part Three, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, among other prominent films.

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Ramayana Shortlisted In Two Categories At Critics Choice Awards 2027

In the Best Visual Effects category, Ramayana will compete with Godzilla Minus Zero, The Odyssey, Project Hail Mary, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Werwulf and The Sheep Detectives.

Meanwhile, in the Best Stunt Design category, the film features alongside Dune: Part Three, The Furious, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, Hope, Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother and Resident Evil, among other titles.

Making it to the shortlist does not guarantee an official nomination. The final nominations will be announced on December 4. Each below-the-line category will have six nominees, while 10 films will compete for the Best Picture award.

If Ramayana makes it to the final list, it will officially compete for the award in the respective categories.

The Odyssey Leads Critics Choice Awards Shortlists

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey leads the Critics Choice Awards, securing spots in 11 of the 12 below-the-line categories.

Dune: Part Three and the Spanish Civil war drama La Bola Negra follows with eight shortlist placements each. Godzilla Minus Zero and Wildwood share the third spot with seven placements each.

The 12 below-the-line categories include Best Casting and Ensemble, Best Young Actor/Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Visual Effects, Best Stunt Design, Best Song, Best Score and Best Sound.

When Will The Critics Choice Awards 2027 Take Place?

The 32nd Annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony will take place on January 3, 2027, at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Actor and comedian Janelle James will host the ceremony.

All About Ramayana

Ramayana Part 1 is a grand cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. The mythological saga features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles.

Reportedly mounted on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore, the first instalment has been enjoying a strong run at the box office. The film has reportedly crossed Rs 1,700 crore worldwide, while its gross collection in India stands at Rs 1,149.47 crore as of November 23.

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