Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers has questioned the Indian team management's decision to leave Mohammed Siraj out of the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

Siraj's omission became one of the biggest talking points after the match ended in a draw on Monday.

Several former cricketers and fans questioned the decision, with captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir facing criticism for leaving out the experienced fast bowler.

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The selection call attracted further attention as India failed to convert a commanding position into a victory. A win in Wellington could have strengthened India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 final.

De Villiers, who played alongside Siraj at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), reportedly questioned the decision during a discussion on his YouTube channel.

"His recent numbers don't look incredible, and he's maybe out of form. But the role he plays in the Indian team is invaluable. So the selectors or the coach, whoever has made the decision, has forgotten about the role he plays. He allows Bumrah and the other seamers to have freedom, as he's a workhorse," said de Villiers.

"Siraj is a bowler who reminds me of Morne Morkel, who didn't always get the big five-wicket hauls, as you would always throw the ball to Dale Steyn to finish off the tail. Morne often did the hard yards by breaking the big partnerships and getting the big wicket, similar to Siraj. He brings a different sort of value to the team, which they've ignored. He has to come back into the lineup for the next match," he added.

What Shubman Gill Said On Mohammed Siraj's Omission

Following the drawn first Test at the Basin Reserve, Gill addressed the decision to leave Siraj out of the playing XI.

The India captain said that he had spoken to the pacer before the match and explained the team's selection decision to him. Gill acknowledged that leaving Siraj out was a difficult call, adding that the fast bowler remained an important member of the team.

"Siraj's a really good friend and dropping him was a really tough call. We have played lot together and I know him since early days. I had a chat with him before the Test explaining him the call, and he understood that. See every player will see a phase where they are not at their peak, and we picked on current form. The kind of player Siraj is, he will do a better comeback from here," Gill said during the press conference.

Gill's comments came after India opted for a four-man pace attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna. Siraj was among the players left out of the playing XI.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: How The Match Unfolded

The first Test between India and New Zealand ended in a draw at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, despite the visitors taking a commanding 352-run first-innings lead.

India posted 720/9 declared in their first innings, while New Zealand were bowled out for 368. The visitors then put the hosts under pressure in the second innings, but New Zealand managed to hold on for a draw.

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Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell played a crucial role in denying India victory. The duo put together an unbeaten 63-run partnership for the sixth wicket, frustrating the Indian bowling attack in the final session on Day 5.

New Zealand finished their second innings at 239/5, still trailing India by 113 runs, when the two teams agreed to a draw.

The result meant India missed an opportunity to take a 1-0 lead in the series and gain valuable points in the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

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