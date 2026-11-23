India's hopes of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 final have taken a hit after the first Test against New Zealand ended in a draw. The match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington ended with the hosts on 239/5 in 120 overs in their second innings as India failed to take remaining wickets on day five. Both teams earned four points.

The result leaves Shubman Gill's side with little room for error in the final stretch of the cycle.

Under the WTC points system, teams are ranked by percentage of points won (PCT) rather than total points accumulated. A victory yields 12 points, a tie six, and a draw four, while a loss awards zero. Because teams play a varying number of matches across the two-year cycle, every draw reduces a team's overall PCT and places greater pressure on winning remaining fixtures outright.



Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: WTC Points Table: India Suffer Major Setback After Wellington Test Draw

Interestingly, India dominated much of the contest with the bat, yet the draw has proved costly. The four points take India to 72 points from 12 matches and a PCT of 50%, and they sit fourth on the WTC points table.

What India Need To Qualify for WTC Final

India can still finish with a maximum PCT of 66.67% if they win all six remaining Tests. Those matches are the second Test against New Zealand and a five-match series against Australia. The Australia series begins on 21 January 2027. If India drop points in one match, five wins and one draw or defeat would leave them between 61.11% and 62.96% PCT. Losing two or more Tests would make qualification close to impossible unless the rivals stumble badly.

India's fate also depends on other results. They will need South Africa, New Zealand and Australia to drop points in their remaining matches. That matters because a PCT of 66.67% may not be enough if South Africa and either Australia or New Zealand finish near 68-70%. New Zealand have taken a small knock from the draw, dropping to 66.67% and slipping below Australia.

However, the Kiwis still have seven Tests left, and their maximum PCT can go up to 85.42%. India therefore cannot count on them slipping.

So what does India need? The cleanest route is a win in Christchurch, followed by a dominant home series against Australia. A clean sweep or a 4-1 win over Australia at home, along with at least one victory in New Zealand, was already seen as the ideal route to the WTC final. The 2027 final will be played at The Oval from 9 to 13 June. A win in Christchurch would keep the full six-win path alive and add 12 points to India's tally. A draw or defeat would effectively mean India need help from others even if they sweep Australia.

India's Upcoming Test Matches

# Opponent Dates Venue 1 New Zealand (2nd Test) Nov 27 – Dec 1, 2026 Hagley Oval, Christchurch 2 Australia (1st Test) Jan 21–25, 2027 VCA Stadium, Nagpur 3 Australia (2nd Test) Jan 29 – Feb 2, 2027 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 4 Australia (3rd Test) Feb 11–15, 2027 Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati 5 Australia (4th Test) Feb 19–23, 2027 JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi 6 Australia (5th Test) Feb 27 – Mar 3, 2027 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

The task is demanding, but the cycle is not over. India will play five home Tests against Australia, and a strong run in that series can still change the picture. The second Test in Christchurch now looks like the match that decides how realistic that dream remains for the team India.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.