Dev Deepawali, also known as Dev Diwali or the Diwali of the Gods, will be celebrated on November 24, 2026, on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. Observed 15 days after Diwali, the festival holds deep religious and spiritual significance in Hinduism and is celebrated with great devotion, particularly in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The festival is associated with Lord Shiva's victory over the demon Tripurasura. According to Hindu mythology, gods and goddesses descended to Earth to celebrate the victory by lighting lamps in Lord Shiva's honour.

Devotees celebrate the occasion by lighting earthen lamps, performing Deepdaan, offering prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Ganga, and participating in the grand Ganga Aarti. In Varanasi, the ghats along the River Ganga are illuminated with lakhs of diyas, creating a spectacular sight.

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Here is everything you need to know about Dev Deepawali 2026, including its date, shubh muhurat, religious significance and rituals.

Dev Diwali 2026: Date And Shubh Muhurat

Dev Deepawali will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, coinciding with Kartik Purnima and Guru Nanak Jayanti.

According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi will begin at 11:42 pm on November 23 and end at 8:23 pm on November 24. The auspicious Pradosh Kaal Muhurat for performing Deepdaan will be observed from 5:08 pm to 7:47 pm, with a total duration of 2 hours and 39 minutes.

The Pradosh Kaal Muhurat is considered particularly auspicious for lighting diyas and performing Deepdaan. These timings are based on the Varanasi Panchang and may vary depending on the location.

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Dev Deepawali: Significance And Traditions

Dev Deepawali is celebrated on Kartik Purnima, the full Moon day of the Hindu month of Kartik. The festival commemorates Lord Shiva's victory over Tripurasura, a demon who controlled three powerful cities known as Tripura.

According to Hindu mythology, Tripurasura's growing powers troubled the gods, who eventually approached Lord Shiva for help. Lord Shiva destroyed the three cities with a single arrow, restoring peace and righteousness.

Following his victory, the gods are believed to have descended to Earth to celebrate the occasion by lighting lamps. This is why Dev Deepawali is also known as Tripurari Purnima or Tripurotsav.

The festival symbolises the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. Devotees worship Lord Shiva, offer prayers to Goddess Ganga and seek blessings for happiness, prosperity and spiritual well-being.

Dev Diwali 2026: Puja Vidhi And Rituals To Follow

Dev Deepawali is observed through prayers, religious rituals and acts of charity. Devotees traditionally begin the day with a holy bath, preferably in the River Ganga. Those who cannot visit a sacred river can take a bath at home and offer prayers.



Lighting oil-filled earthen lamps is another important ritual, with diyas placed in homes, temples and near sacred water bodies. Devotees also perform Deepdaan during the evening Pradosh Kaal, symbolising the removal of darkness and the welcoming of divine blessings.

On this occasion, devotees worship Lord Shiva by offering water, flowers and Bel Patra. They may also perform Abhishek and chant the mantra 'Om Namah Shivaya'.

Prayers are offered to Goddess Ganga for peace, prosperity and well-being. Many devotees attend the evening Ganga Aarti, particularly in Varanasi, where priests perform elaborate rituals with lamps, incense and devotional hymns.

Charity is also an important part of the festival, with people distributing food, clothes and other essentials among the needy.

Devotees also clean and decorate their homes with diyas, flowers, rangoli and traditional decorations to mark the occasion.

Dev Deepawali 2026: A Celebration Of Faith And Light

Dev Deepawali is more than a festival of lights. It represents the victory of righteousness, the power of devotion and the importance of spiritual awakening. The occasion encourages people to embrace positivity, practise kindness and help those in need.

Varanasi is particularly famous for its grand Dev Deepawali celebrations. Every year, the ghats along the River Ganga are illuminated with lakhs of earthen lamps, turning the riverfront into a spectacular display of lights.

Popular ghats, including Dashashwamedh Ghat and Assi Ghat, witness large gatherings of devotees and visitors. The celebrations include the grand Ganga Aarti, Deepdaan, devotional music and cultural programmes.

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