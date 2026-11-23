Motorola is preparing to introduce new smartphone Edge 70 Neo on November 24 which will come with a feature highlighted in the specification sheet, a large battery, high-refresh-rate AMOLED display and capable camera set.

The smartphone is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and runs Android 16 out of the box.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo Display and Performance

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED display with Super HD resolution of 2772 x 1272 pixels. It also offers HDR10/10+ support, Pantone-validated colours and peak brightness of up to 5,200 nits.

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Under the advanced in-built design, the device packs 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, expandable up to 24GB through RAM Boost, alongside 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. Users can further expand storage by up to 1TB using a microSD card.

What will be the Battery power and Charging Capabilities?

Battery life is another major attraction. With the power booster, a 7,000mAh battery, the company claims up to 53 hours of battery life on a single charge.

It supports 45W TurboPower fast charging, 7.5W wired reverse charging and bypass charging.

Camera Features and Photography Options

For photography, the smartphone houses a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, accompanied by a 2MP macro camera and a dedicated light sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera.

The camera system supports 4K video recording, Night Vision, Portrait Mode and several AI-powered editing tools, including Google's Magic Eraser and Magic Editor through Google Photos.

Other Design Specifications

The device weighs 204 grams and comes with a one-year handset warranty and six-month accessory warranty.

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The handset will carry Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection screen, an IP64 rating and MIL-STD-810H compliance. Motorola will introduce the mobile in four Pantone-inspired colour options that are Gray Lilac, Milky Blue, Mountain View and Sage.

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