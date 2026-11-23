Honor is preparing to unveil its new Honor 700 series in China today, November 23, 2026. The lineup will include three smartphones -- Honor 700, Honor 700 Pro and Honor 700S. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM local time in Wuhan, where the company is expected to announce official pricing and availability details.

Although official Chinese pricing remains undisclosed ahead of the launch, reports indicate that the smartphone will give competition to premium variants in India. However, Honor has not confirmed the Indian launch timeline or regional pricing for any of the three smartphones.

9,000mAh Battery and Fast Charging Support

Battery performance is expected to be a major highlight of the Honor 700 lineup. All three models are tipped to feature a 9,000mAh Qinghai Lake battery, paired with up to 80W wired charging. The Honor 700 Pro is also expected to support 50W wireless charging. Some pre-launch reports have suggested larger battery capacities of up to 12,000mAh for certain variants.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

200MP Cameras and Telephoto Photography

The upcoming smartphones are expected to feature a 200MP primary rear camera with support for 4K cinematic Live photos. The Honor 700 and 700 Pro could additionally offer a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom. According to Gizmochina, both models may support an optional G200 telephoto extender weighing 88 grams. A 50MP front camera is also expected across the lineup.

Display, Processor of Upcoming Variant

The series is tipped to feature a 6.57-inch flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an AI-powered 1.72-inch rear display. The Honor 700 Pro is reportedly powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, while the standard model could feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4.

Pricing and Colour Options

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the standard Honor 700 could arrive in India with an expected price of Rs 65,990 to Rs 69,990 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

ALSO READ: iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, MacBook Neo 2: When Could Apple Launch These Devices?

Expected colour options for the standard model include Clear Sky, Pink Mist, Cold White and Blue Tone. Official specifications will be confirmed at the launch event.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.