Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as The Liver Doc, has called out social media influencers after a teenager in Kerala developed a serious kidney condition that doctors have linked to a skin cream.

In a post on X, he shared the names of the influencers who promoted the "fairness cream" F-Tune (or Face Tune), manufactured by Vevoria. He also pointed out that the product is similar to the Goree Beauty Cream that damaged the kidneys of its users in Maharashtra, and that it is still available for purchase on Amazon.

A 17-year-old girl developed a serious kidney ailment allegedly after using a fairness cream bought online following promotion by social media influencers, doctors treating her said on Saturday. Doctors at Aster MIMS Mother Hospital in Malappuram said she ordered the cream after watching Instagram videos claiming it could remove pimples, dark spots and pigmentation.

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Interestingly, the purchase did not happen through a regular store. The girl said she contacted the sellers through a WhatsApp number provided on Instagram. She initially found the cream effective and ordered several more bottles over a year, before she began suffering a sudden drop in blood pressure and fainting.

What Doctors Found

Doctors diagnosed her with membranous nephropathy and found very high mercury levels in her body. Tests on the cream allegedly revealed mercury at 12,500 parts per million (ppm), against a permissible level of less than one ppm. The treating doctor said mercury can severely damage the filtering units of the kidneys, and that the condition could lead to further complications if left untreated.

The case has drawn quick attention from authorities and the family. The Keralam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights registered a case on its own following media reports. The girl's family now plans to file a case in consumer court.

The doctor cautioned people against advertisements promising instant results or rapid improvement in skin tone, and advised anyone with skin problems to consult a dermatologist.

Medical professionals have repeatedly warned that heavy metals such as mercury are illegally added to unregulated skin-brightening formulations to suppress melanin production quickly. Prolonged topical application allows the metal to be absorbed through the skin, leading to systemic toxicity and kidney injury. Meanwhile, the Liver Doc's post puts the spotlight on the influencers as well who promoted the product.

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