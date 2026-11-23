Several financial rule changes are scheduled to take effect from December 1, 2026, covering areas such as credit cards, loan rates and investments. These changes could affect how people manage their monthly expenses, borrow money and plan their savings. Here are the key changes consumers and investors should know about.

Key Changes From Dec. 1

1. SBI Cards will charge a 1% fee plus applicable taxes on certain high-value transactions. A 1% fee will apply to individual transport payments above Rs 30,000. For fuel, if total spending exceeds Rs 50,000 in a billing cycle, the fee will apply to the entire fuel spend.

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2. RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet from Dec. 2 to 4, to review interest rates. After raising the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% in October, if the RBI implements another hike, it could mean increased borrowing costs. As a result, your loan rates can increase, which means your EMIs will likely go up.

3. SEBI has introduced new margin rules for commodity derivatives, with minimum initial margins of 6%, 8%, or 10%, depending on volatility. The risk margin period will range from two to three days. These rules will apply to agricultural and non-agricultural commodities and come into effect on Dec. 1.

4. Starting Dec. 3, individual Persons Resident Outside India (NRIs, OCI cardholders, and foreign nationals) living in FATF-compliant countries can complete digital KYC remotely with SEBI-registered intermediaries without being physically present in India. This particularly matters for NRIs and OCIs who want to invest in India.

5. Pensioners must submit their annual or Digital Life Certificate by Nov. 30, to ensure uninterrupted monthly pension payments. If a pensioner misses this deadline, they will face hurdles in securing regular monthly pension payments from December onwards.

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6. UIDAI has waived the Rs 75 fee for adding or updating an email address through the official Aadhaar mobile app until Dec. 31. The offer applies only to email updates through the app. If you need to update your email, you must follow the prescribed deadline to avoid normal charges.

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