Watrana Rentals IPO and Mahanadi Coalfields IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, Nov. 19. On the last day of subscription, their grey market premiums stand poles apart.

As investors assess opportunities in the primary market, grey market trends indicate a sharp contrast between the upcoming listings of Mahanadi Coalfields and Watrana Rentals. While the former is attracting only a modest premium in the unofficial market, Watrana Rentals is commanding a much stronger grey market valuation, signalling higher expectations for listing-day gains.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO's grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 0.60 as of Nov. 23, suggesting an estimated listing price of Rs 136.60 against its upper price band of Rs 136. This translates into an implied listing gain of just 0.44%, indicating cautious sentiment among investors ahead of the debut.

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The trend in the grey market has also softened for Mahanadi Coalfields. Over the last 10 trading sessions, its GMP has moved lower, reflecting weaker demand in the unofficial market. During this period, the premium has fluctuated between Rs 0.60 and Rs 9.25. In the subject-to-sauda market, the retail category was quoted at Rs 100, while the small HNI category stood at Rs 1,400.

In comparison, Watrana Rentals SME IPO is seeing considerably stronger interest in the grey market. The stock was commanding a GMP of Rs 45, implying an estimated listing price of Rs 290 against the upper end of its price band of Rs 245. Based on the prevailing premium, the IPO is expected to deliver a listing gain of about 18.4%.

Grey market momentum for Watrana Rentals has remained positive in recent sessions. Over the last 11 trading days, the GMP trend has been upward, indicating expectations of a strong market debut. The premium has ranged between Rs 16 and Rs 67 during this period, highlighting sustained demand from investors. The IPO's retail subject-to-sauda was quoted at Rs 20,500, significantly higher than that of Mahanadi Coalfields.

The gap between the two offerings is evident across key grey market indicators. While Mahanadi Coalfields is currently priced for a flat listing with limited upside, Watrana Rentals continues to command a healthy premium and stronger speculative interest. However, market participants should note that GMP is an unofficial indicator based on grey market transactions and may not necessarily reflect actual listing-day performance.

Mahanadi Coalfields Vs Watrana Rentals IPO GMP Comparison

Particulars Mahanadi Coalfields IPO Watrana Rentals SME IPO Upper Price Band Rs 136 Rs 245 Current GMP Rs 0.60 Rs 45 Estimated Listing Price Rs 136.60 Rs 290 Implied Listing Gain 0.44% 18.37% GMP Trend Downward Upward GMP Range Rs 0.60 - Rs 9.25 Rs 16 - Rs 67 Retail Subject-to-Sauda Rs 100 Rs 20,500 Small HNI Subject-to-Sauda Rs 1,400 Not Available

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