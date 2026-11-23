An office peon earning Rs 18,000 a month reportedly left a colleague surprised when he revealed that he owned three shops and two small flats. The man, who has worked at the same office for nearly 12 years, said the properties were rented out and provided him with an additional source of income.

This unusual conversation was shared social media user, Spraha Joshi, on X. Her post has gained traction online, with users discussing the importance of property ownership and financial security and how one stream of income is not enough in today's economy.

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According to Joshi, she was having tea with the office peon when she causally asked him about his monthly earnings. The peon reportedly smiled and replied that he earns Rs.18,000 per month. Curious about how he managed his expenses on what she described as a modest salary, Joshi asked him how he managed everything financially.

His response was unexpected. The peon told Joshi, "Sir, I don't depend on my salary. I have three shops on rent and two small flats. My father bought the first property 25 years ago.”

Joshi also stated a memorable statement made by the peon, "Salary se ghar chalta hai, property se future banta hai.” which means that a salary helps run a household, while property helps build a future. He told Joshi that his father had purchased the first property 25 years ago.

According to Joshi, the conversation stayed with her even after it ended. Reflecting on the interaction, she wrote that people earning the smallest salaries could sometimes have much bigger financial stories than others might imagine.

The post also attracted reactions from other social media users, with one user commenting that, "That's great investing mindset." Another user also shared his experience of knowing a person with similar financial habits, "True that, I too know a chauffeur, he has a 4 floor building. 3 floors with 6 flats are on Rent & he is living on 1 floor. Plus his family members do tiffin services to tenants & nearby needy ones."

The anecdote has drawn attention to how monthly salaries may not always reflect a person's overall financial position. It also highlights the potential role of family assets and rental income in building long-term financial stability.

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