A post on Reddit made by an employee sharing their experience of being terminated just 20 minutes after submitting a two week resignation notice has gone viral and sparked discussions on social media about corporate loyalty, workplace culture and professional courtesy.

The employee claimed to have worked at the organisation for four years before deciding to move to a better and new job opportunity. According to the post, the employee had consistently received glowing performance reviews and had frequently worked weekends without overtime compensation.

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Despite the employee's long and positive association with the company, they stated that their resignation notice was met with an unexpected response from their manager. According to the post, the employee scheduled a call with their manager on a Monday morning in order to formally communicate their decision to resign. They had also prepared a detailed handover document to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities during the proposed two week notice period.

However, the conversation allegedly took an unpleasant turn when the manager questioned the employee's decision, reportedly suggesting that the employee's decision to leave during a particularly busy quarter amounted to betraying the team. The manager continued to end the call abruptly.

The situation further escalated within minutes as the employee's access to the company's Slack workspace and official email account was revoked approximately 20 minutes after the conversation. "They treated me like a corporate spy who had just stole company trade secrets instead of an employee who gave them four years of dedication," the employee stated.

The employee subsequently received a message from the Human Resources department informing them that their termination would be effective immediately, bringing their notice period to an abrupt end. The poster stated that the company did not even let them say goodbye to their team or even grab their coffee mug from their desk.

Reflecting on the experience, the original poster stated that if this was the company's behaviour towards an employee when the resignation was given by the employee themselves, then if the company had to fire them, they would've effectively locked them out of the office at 9 am with zero warning and no severance pay. The poster stated that people need to stop giving courtesy notices to companies that view them as disposable inventory.

The post garnered several reactions and ignited a discussion about toxic workplace culture. "It's a power trip thing for some. They relish the ability to fire you, so when you quit of your own volition, you're "taking it away" from them and they don't get the same satisfaction," one commenter stated.

Another user commented expressing solidarity with the original poster, "Sorry to hear this but this is pretty much the Corporate World since Covid. It's always been a thing with some shitty Companies of course, but for some reason since Covid it's become the norm not an exception." Another commenter replied to this stating that this wasn't a new practice and that," This happened to me in 2005, it's not new sadly. As an older office worker, I have seen it happen to too many people too many times."

Summing up the debate on corporate loyalty, one user commented, "I don't know why people still believe in company loyalty. That hasn't been a thing since the eighties or arguably even before that. Never give your two weeks notice. These people who reach positions of power have really lost any kind of semblance of humanity in the corporate world."

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