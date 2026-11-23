Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan is facing questions over the credibility of its popular rapid-fire round after a behind-the-scenes video of Shanaya Kapoor went viral. A sheet of paper spotted near the actor's vanity table, bearing the words ‘Rapid Fire: Shanaya Kapoor', has fuelled speculation that celebrities may be given the questions beforehand, casting doubt on how spontaneous the segment really is.

The controversy began after celebrity makeup artist Shraddha Naik shared a behind-the-scenes video of Shanaya getting ready for her appearance on the show. What caught viewers' attention was a sheet of paper placed near Shanaya's vanity table. It reportedly featured the heading ‘Rapid Fire: Shanaya Kapoor', followed by several lines of text.

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The viral clip does not establish whether the sheet contained the actual questions, a list of possible topics or simply notes prepared for the episode.

Although the video is no longer available on her Instagram account, it has since been circulated widely on social media. Neither Shanaya Kapoor nor Karan Johar has publicly addressed the viral sheet or clarified whether the rapid-fire questions were shared beforehand.

How Are Social Media Users Reacting?

The video sparked a debate online, with several viewers questioning how spontaneous the celebrities' responses on the show really are. Some pointed to the contestants' quick and witty answers as a reason to believe that they might have prepared beforehand.

A user wrote, “When Ananya Pandey said ‘a-none-ya' business, that's exactly when I knew this was scripted because there is no way in hell she has the brains to coin this herself.”

“They've all always been scripted. Why else do people think otherwise? Perpetually foot-in-the-mouth Bollywood actors suddenly start to come up with perfectly timed, succinct, witty responses on KWK sets?” another commented.

An account said, “Yeah her response seemed very quick. Like she didn't even think for a few secs. Definitely knew about that question and came up with the answer beforehand.”

“Not surprising. If we believed that this show was unscripted, we should consider ourselves foolish. Everything is scripted from top to bottom, so the celebs aren't caught off guard. Even all the podcasts you watch, the line of questioning is already shared so they come prepared, and their managers include and exclude whatever they wish,” an individual stated.

Another remarked, “The kind of questions Shanaya was asked and the way she answered them was proof enough that it was all scripted lol.”

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Koffee With Karan Episode

Shanaya Kapoor made an appearance on the sixth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, alongside her best friend Ananya Panday and entrepreneur Ananya Birla, which aired on November 18, 2026. She joined the trio for the rapid-fire segment, where their childhood friendship and industry connections became part of the conversation.

During the episode, Shanaya also opened up about her journey as an actor, including the challenges and rejections she faced before making her debut.

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