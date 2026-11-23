Diljit Dosanjh made a special gesture for a fan during his Ahmedabad concert on November 21. After learning that she had attended seven of his shows this year, the singer promised her free tickets to all his future concerts for life.

Diljit Dosanjh Gives Lifetime Free Concert Ticket To Fan

During the Ahmedabad concert, Diljit interacted with a fan and asked her how many of his shows she had attended this year. When she revealed that she had been to seven of his Aura Tour concerts, the singer was visibly impressed.

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Reacting to her response, Diljit said, “Wow… Inna da 7th show hai is saal da, Aura Tour da. Eh Vancouver vi aaye, America vi aaye, Europe vi aaye, Wembley vi aaye, ajj eh Ahmedabad vi aaye… Zordaar taadiyan innan layi! (Wow! This is their seventh show of the year on the Aura Tour. They came to Vancouver, America, Europe, Wembley, and now they've come to Ahmedabad… A big round of applause for them!)”

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He then decided to reward the fan for her continued support and announced that she would never have to purchase tickets to his concerts again.

Addressing her, Diljit said, “Aaj ton baad, for your whole life, jinna chir main gaunga, tuhadi ticket free hai. Tussi sirf sanu dassna hai. Tuhadi ticket free hai. Aaj ton baad tussi meri ticket nahi khareedni hai. Aaj ton baad tuhadi ticket free hai. Jinna chir main gaunga, tuhadi ticket free hai. Thank you so much! (From today onwards, you won't have to buy tickets anymore. No, I swear, I'm serious about this. From today onwards, for your entire life, as long as I keep singing, your tickets will be free. You just have to let us know. Your tickets will be free. From today onwards, you don't have to buy tickets to my shows. As long as I keep singing, your tickets will be free. Thank you so much!)”

Diljit Dosanjh Questions Double Standards, Brings Up Coldplay

Apart from his gesture towards the fan, Diljit also addressed the controversy surrounding his songs that allegedly promote alcohol consumption. Ahead of his Ahmedabad concert, Dr Pandit Rao Dharennavar, an associate professor of sociology at PGGC-46 in Chandigarh, had urged the singer to remove four songs from his setlist. He alleged that the lyrics promoted alcohol, drugs and gun culture.

The songs named by him were ‘Patiala Peg', ‘Panj Tara', ‘Je Bichcho Feem Labbiya' and ‘Jatt Utthe Fire Karda'.

Comparing himself to the international band Coldplay, the singer said nobody objected when the group performed songs with references to being ‘drunk and high,' but similar lyrics in his songs drew criticism.

He said, “Pabandi mujh par hi lagani hai. Jab Coldplay ka band gaata hai, wo gaata hai ‘I'm feeling drunk and high', tab toh kisi ko dikkat nahi hoti. Agar Coldplay yahan pe aake gaate hain, ‘I'm feeling drunk and high', toh kisi ko problem nahi hai. Diljit gaayega toh problem hai. Ye double standards kyun hai? (The restrictions are only on me. But let me tell you something. When Coldplay sings, ‘I'm feeling drunk and high', nobody has a problem. When Coldplay comes here and sings those lyrics, nobody has an issue. But when Diljit sings, there's a problem. Why these double standards?)”

Also Read: 'When Coldplay Writes Drunk And High...': Diljit Dosanjh Takes A Dig At Song Objections In Ahmedabad Concert

Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour 2026: Upcoming Concerts

Diljit Dosanjh is taking his RuPay Aura India Tour 2026 across several cities in India, after opening with a concert in Delhi-NCR on October 30.

After performing in Indore on November 15 and Ahmedabad on November 21, the singer will next take the stage in Mumbai on November 27, followed by Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5.

He will also perform in Chandigarh on December 12, Kolkata on December 19, and Abu Dhabi on December 31.



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