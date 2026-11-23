Nitesh Tiwari directed Ramayana: Part 1 has continued its remarkable box office run, setting new benchmarks in the domestic and international markets.

The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash has crossed the Rs 1,690 crore mark in worldwide gross earning within 18 days of its theatrical release.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 18

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Ramayana collected Rs 35.60 crore in India net collections on Day 18, registering a 28.8% increase compared with Saturday's Rs 27.65 crore, as per Sacnilk. This takes its cumulative India net collection to Rs 942.75 crore, while the domestic gross has reached Rs 1,126.50 crore.

The Hindi version continued to lead the regional markets, earning Rs 26.25 crore across 13,852 shows. Malayalam contributed Rs 3.40 crore, followed by Kannada at Rs 2.50 crore and Tamil at Rs 2.40 crore. The Telugu version added another Rs 1.05 crore to Sunday's total.

The film has collected a total of Rs 567 crore from international markets, taking its worldwide gross collection to an impressive Rs 1,693.50 crore as of November 22, 2026.

Domestic markets account for approximately 66.5% of its worldwide earnings, while international territories contribute the remaining 33.5%.

About Ramayana: Cast, Crew and Storyline

The film brings the epic journey of Lord Ram to the big screen. The narrative follows his exile, Sita's abduction by Ravana and the ensuing battle between good and evil.

The film's music is composed by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman. Its cast includes Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi, Lara Dutta and Arun Govil, among others. Terry Notary and Guy Norris are associated with the action team.

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Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

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