A huge fire broke out at an oil warehouse in the Mefco Market area of Turbhe, Navi Mumbai, triggering an emergency response from local fire brigade teams.

Firefighters rushed to the location soon after receiving information about the incident, and efforts are underway to bring the blaze under control. Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are awaited.

Fire Spreads to Adjacent Buildings in Turbhe

According to an eyewitness identified as Rakesh, the fire spread beyond the warehouse and affected nearby structures. Speaking to reporters at the scene, he indicated that two buildings had been engulfed by the flames, as per ANI.

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"Right now, it has caught in two," Rakesh said, describing the situation as firefighters continued their efforts to contain the blaze.

Emergency personnel have worked together to prevent the fire from spreading further to surrounding properties. However, officials have not yet released an official statement regarding casualties, property damage or the possible cause of the incident.

Earlier Fire at Kalamboli Warehouse Left Firefighter Injured

In a separate incident earlier in November, a firefighter sustained burn injuries while attempting to control a major fire at a garage-cum-warehouse in Navi Mumbai's Kalamboli steel market. The incident also triggered a powerful explosion after drums containing thinner caught fire.

Deputy Fire Officer Manish Brahmankar said the fire broke out at around 10:30 pm on Saturday. The fire brigade control room received an emergency call reporting a shop fire, following which a crew was immediately dispatched. However, responders discovered that the blaze had originated inside a garage and warehouse.

Explosion Caused by Thinner Drums

According to Brahmankar, several drums containing thinner were stored inside the premises, triggering a sudden explosion during firefighting operations. One firefighter sustained 5–6% burn injuries and was admitted to hospital for treatment.

The warehouse owner was also reported missing following the incident. Police were informed, while officials said a preliminary inspection had not established the cause of the fire.

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Authorities are yet to share further details about the latest Turbhe incident.

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